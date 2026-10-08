Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may be showing early signs of a recovery in its business, but a sharp revival in technology spending remains some distance away. The country’s largest IT services provider returned to sequential growth in the September quarter, helped by a recovery in its key overseas markets and financial services, even as its constant-currency revenue growth remained at a modest 0.5%. At the same time, AI is emerging as a significant new source of demand, while deal wins remain largely flat, underscoring continued caution among large enterprises.

ALSO READ TCS hiring rebounds, AI drives shift

Annualised AI services revenue jumped to $3.1 billion from $2.6 billion in Q1, crossing 10% of total revenue. The company’s recent Porsche and Best Buy engagements are part of its effort to move beyond traditional outsourcing towards larger transformation partnerships built around AI.

“AI momentum remained strong, with annualised AI revenues now exceeding $3 billion. Demand for delivering business outcomes with AI-native solutions, AI-led transformation of enterprise systems and autonomous GBS, continues to accelerate. Cybersecurity remains a top priority as customers sharpen their focus on resilience and recovery,” Aarthi Subramanian, executive director-president and chief operating officer, said.

Yet the improvement in AI-led demand has not translated into a stronger overall deal pipeline. TCS’ total contract value stood at $9.6 billion, barely above $9.5 billion in Q1 and below the $10 billion recorded a year earlier. The subdued TCV suggests that while current revenue has stabilised, enterprise decision-making on broader technology spending remains measured.

TCS’ revenue rose 1.3% sequentially to Rs 73,188 crore, slightly ahead of the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 73,147 crore. Net profit rose 4% to Rs 13,884 crore from Rs 13,349 crore in the June quarter, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 13,788 crore. This marks a reversal from the 2.7% sequential decline in profit in the previous quarter. On a constant-currency basis, revenue growth improved only marginally from 0.4% in Q1 to 0.5% in Q2.

“We are pleased with the broad-based growth in all our international markets and most industry segments. This quarter we announced two unique deals with Porsche and Best Buy which represent a new category of transformation partnerships. Together with our clients, we are building repeatable value platforms that will industrialise AI at scale,” K Krithivasan, CEO and managing director, said.

The improvement was more visible in TCS’ international markets. North America, its largest market, grew 0.8% sequentially after declining 0.4% in the previous quarter, while the UK accelerated to 3.5% from 0.3%. Continental Europe also returned to growth.

“On a medium term basis and looking at the TCV, the pipeline and the client conversations that we are having, we are confident that the growth momentum (in the core markets) will continue,” Krithivasan said on the quarterly earnings call.

BFSI, the company’s largest vertical, grew 2.5%, up from 1.6% in Q1, suggesting that spending on technology modernisation and AI-led transformation is finding traction in areas where companies can see clearer returns.

India was another weak spot, with revenue declining 10.3% sequentially after growing 7.6% in Q1. Consumer business declined 0.7%, while regional markets fell 5.8%. TCS, however, held its operating margin at 24%, after a 130-basis-point decline in Q1, despite the continuing pressure from wage hikes.

“We continued to strengthen our capabilities through acquisitions, partnerships and investments in niche talent. In addition, we maintained strong cash conversion and industry-leading profitability, along with our focus on creating sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders,” TCS CFO Samir Seksaria said.

The results therefore point to a stabilisation rather than a full-fledged recovery. While AI is creating a new pool of demand and helping TCS reposition its large transformation contracts, the subdued TCV indicates that enterprise spending on technology beyond these emerging opportunities remains cautious.