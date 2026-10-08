TCS Results Q2 2026 Live Updates: IT bellwether, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to release its Q2FY27 earnings results today. Analysts are expecting modest revenue growth for TCS amid continued fear of AI-deflation, geopolitical tension, and rising US bond yield.
Here are key factors to watch out for-
- AI revenue
- Attrition & headcount
- Deal TCV
- Margins
- Dividend
TCS Q2: What analysts expect?
Kotak Institutional Equities expects TCS to report modest 0.5% revenue growth, driven by its international business, while not factoring in any revenue contribution from the new BSNL contract. It expects EBIT margins to decline 100 bps year-on-year but remain stable sequentially, reflecting wage revisions, acquisition impact.
Other brokerages like PL Capital also expect TCS to post 0.4% QoQ growth in constant currency terms.
Anand Rathi says it expects “Q2 to be better than Q1 basis uptick in July and Aug months, but September is likely affected by rate hikes & Middle East weakness, particularly in manufacturing and retail.”
TCS in its regulatory filing said that the company may consider declaration of second interim dividend to the equity shareholders.
“The second interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 14, which is the Record Date fixed for this purpose,” TCS said.
Good Morning! The earnings season for the second quarter of FY27 has begun. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its results today. Stay tuned to financialexpress.com as we bring you live updates on the company’s performance amid AI-led pricing pressure, Middle East war and depreciating rupee. We will also share insights and expectations from leading brokerage firms on the IT major’s performance. Stay tuned!