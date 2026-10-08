TCS Results Q2 2026 Live Updates: IT bellwether, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to release its Q2FY27 earnings results today. Analysts are expecting modest revenue growth for TCS amid continued fear of AI-deflation, geopolitical tension, and rising US bond yield.

Here are key factors to watch out for-

AI revenue Attrition & headcount Deal TCV Margins Dividend

TCS Q2: What analysts expect?

Kotak Institutional Equities expects TCS to report modest 0.5% revenue growth, driven by its international business, while not factoring in any revenue contribution from the new BSNL contract. It expects EBIT margins to decline 100 bps year-on-year but remain stable sequentially, reflecting wage revisions, acquisition impact.

Other brokerages like PL Capital also expect TCS to post 0.4% QoQ growth in constant currency terms.

Anand Rathi says it expects “Q2 to be better than Q1 basis uptick in July and Aug months, but September is likely affected by rate hikes & Middle East weakness, particularly in manufacturing and retail.”

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