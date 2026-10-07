Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will release its Q2FY27 earnings results tomorrow, October 8. The IT bellwether is expected to kick-start the second-quarter earnings season for the IT sector, with analysts expecting modest revenue growth.

JM Financial and Anand Rathi analysts expect TCS’ Q2 performance to be better than Q1, supported by the uptick seen in July and August.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects TCS to post around 0.5% sequential revenue growth, led by its international business.

Here are 5 key factors to watch out for-

1. TCS Q2FY27 Preview: AI revenue in focus

How TCS dealty with AI deflation will be onew of the key factor to watch out for. TCS’ annualised AI services revenue crossed $2.6 billion in Q1FY27 and continues to grow, according to the report.

JM Financial noted that TCS is also seeing more sizeable legacy modernisation engagements, typically worth $5–10 million, across its verticals.

“We believe high-single-digit revenue growth can return over the medium term once productivity-led deflation becomes part of the base. Majority of the clients have already experienced productivity-led deflation,” TCS noted according to JM Financial

2. TCS Q2FY27 Preview: Atrittion & headcount

Attrition and headcount is in focus as AI fear has taken over the IT sector causing layoffs and attrition. TCS added 9,279 employees in Q1 FY27, taking its total workforce to 593,798, marking its highest quarterly headcount addition in more than a year.

3. TCS Q2FY27 Preview: TCS deal TCV seen at $10-11 billion

TCS is expected to post TCV of $10-11 bn marking a growth of approximately 5% YoY. Kotak said this growth in TCS’ TCV will be thanks to the Porsche mega-deal.

Anand Rathi also expects TCS’ deal TCV at around $8-10 billion, excluding Porsche deal and pending MHP closure.

TCS reported a total contract value (TCV) of $9.5 billion in Q1 FY27, marginally higher than $9.4 billion in the year-ago quarter but down from $12 billion in Q4 FY26.

4. TCS Q2FY27 Preview: Margins expected to decline on wage hikes

TCS is expected to a 100 bps yoy decline in its margins. Kotak Instituitional Equities said, “The yoy decline reflects wage revisions, the impact of acquisitions and ongoing pricing pressure.”

On a sequential basis the EBIT margins is expected to remain stable. “EBIT margins typically expand in the quarter following annual wage hikes, supporting sequential stability,” Kotak Instituitional Equities.

5. TCS Q2FY27 Preview: Data centre, BFSI verticals in focus

Other factors to watch out for includes- Data centre revenue, BFSI and Technology verticals and

TCS has completed land acquisition for its data centres. However, the company expects revenue contribution from the business only after 18–24 months.

TCS’ BFSI and Technology verticals continue to perform well. BFSI bookings stood at $2.5 billion in Q1FY27.

Conclusion

Analysts expect investors to focus on TCS’ ability to defend margins amid pricing pressure and higher incremental investments in Q2FY27. The extent of productivity concessions sought in contract renewals, the share of its portfolio repriced for AI and the profitability of recently signed mega-deals will also be key factors to watch. Investors will also track the impact of GCC ramp-ups, both as a competitive threat and a growth opportunity, along with progress on planned data centre investments and the revenue contribution from the BSNL contract.

The focus will also be on the impact of rising US bond yield, which has also crossed 5% recently.

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