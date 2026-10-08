IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 15% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q2FY27 net profit and an 11.22% YoY increase in revenue to Rs 73,188 crore. Along with its Q2 financial results, TCS’ AI revenue, interim dividend announcement and employee additions were also in focus.

Key metric Q2FY27 Revenue ₹73,188 crore Net profit ₹13,884 crore Operating margin 24.0% Net margin 19.0% TCV $9.6 billion Annualised AI revenue $3.1 billion Employee strength 5,98,056 Attrition 13.3% Interim dividend ₹12/share

Here are 5 key highlights

1. TCS declares Rs 12 interim dividend

The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY27. The company fixed October 14, 2026 as the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 30, 2026.

2. TCS adds 4,258 employees in Q2

TCS added 4,258 employees in the last three months on a net basis to take its overall staff strength to 5,98,056 as of September 30.

Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, said “We continue to build a future-ready workforce through upskilling our employees and hiring top talent. Investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17% sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million. This quarter our employee base reached over 598,000, while attrition remained stable at 13.3%.”

In the previous quarter TCS headcount was at 593,798. TCS’ employee cost stood at Rs 41,890 crore, slightly lower than Rs 42,137 crore in Q1FY26.

3. TCS Q2 operating margin at 24%

Overall expenses rose to Rs 55,887 crore in the September quarter against Rs 49,463 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 55,231 crore a quarter ago.

TCS’ margins were in focus due to wage hike. IT firm reported operating margin at 24% and net margin at 19%.

4. TCS Q2 TCV at $9.6 billion

TCS reported a total contract value (TCV) of $9.6 billion in Q2FY27, compared with $9.5 billion in Q1FY27.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said “This quarter we announced two unique

deals with Porsche and Best Buy which represent a new category of transformation partnerships. Together

with our clients, we are building repeatable value platforms that will industrialize AI at scale.“

The company signed a five-year strategic partnership with Porsche AG and the acquisition of MHP, Porsche’s Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary.

TCS also signed an agreement to transition Best Buy’s Global Capability Center (GCC) in India to TCS and transform it into an AI Capability Center (AICC).

5. AI revenue crosses $3 billion

TCS’ annualized AI revenue stood at $3.1 billion in Q2FY27, crossing 10% of revenue. India’s largest IT company reported that revenue from operations rose 11.22% to Rs 73,188 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 65,799 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director – President and Chief Operating Officer, said “AI momentum

remained strong, with annualized AI revenues now exceeding $3 billion. Demand for delivering business

outcomes with AI-native solutions, AI-led transformation of enterprise systems and autonomous GBS,

continues to accelerate. Cybersecurity remains a top priority as customers sharpen their focus on resilience

and recovery. TCS’ Human+AI Services Autonomy model for AMS earned top rankings from customers,

underscoring the strength of our differentiated capabilities.”

On a sequential basis, TCS saw a marginal increase of 4% in profit from Rs 13,349 crore reported in Q1FY27. Revenue also increased slightly by 1.26% QoQ from Rs 72,275 crore reported in Q1FY27.

