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IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its Q1FY27. Will rupee depreciation help the IT giant offset AI-led pricing pressure and wage-hike-led margins decline? Analysts are expecting TCS to report a subdued Q1 with revenue growth staying flat sequentially in constant currency terms.

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TCS Q1FY27: 5 key factors to watch out for

Here is a quick look at the 5 key factors to watch out for when TCS announces its results later today –

  1. Revenue growth– Analysts are expecting TCS to report flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) constant currency (CC) revenue growth. “Steady execution in BFSI and Consumer is likely to be offset by continued softness in Communications and cautious discretionary spending across Manufacturing and North America,” Motilal Oswal noted
  2. Impct of AI-led pricing pressure– TCS is expected to face an unusually soft Q1FY27 due to AI-led pricing deflation. JM Financial said, “Management commentary during the Q4FY26 earnings season pointed to a soft start to FY27, driven by disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict and ongoing AI-led pricing deflation.
  3. Impact of Wage hike– TCS had announced a salary hike across all grades effective from April 1. JM Financial expects “margins to decrease by 150 basis points sequentially” due to the wage hike.
  4. Impact of Rupee depreciationRupee depreciation is one of the tailwinds for TCS. Kotak, however, believes that a wage hike and revenue shortfall may offset the benefit of Rupee depreciation. 
  5. Deal Pipeline– Kotak expects a TCV of $8-9 bn for TCS, down year-on-year (YoY) on pricing compression. JM financial also expects deal wins in the quarter at $8–10 billion.
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TCS Q1 FY27 Results LIVE: Follow Live Coverage on Earnings Updates, Deal Wins, West Asia War Impact, Dividend Announcement & Growth Outlook Updates:

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09:32 (IST) 9 Jul 2026

TCS Q1FY27 Results LIVE: Dividend announcement in focus

TCS, in its BSE filing, said the company will also “consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.”

TCS had earlier announced a dividend of Rs 32 per share in Q4FY26. In Q3FY26, the IT firm announced Rs 11 per share dividend along with a special dividend of Rs 46 per share.

09:12 (IST) 9 Jul 2026

TCS Q1FY27 Results LIVE: TCS to announce Q1 earnings today

TCS will announce its Q1FY27 results today after market hours. “A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 9, 2026, inter alia to: approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated interim financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.”

09:02 (IST) 9 Jul 2026

TCS Q1FY27 Results LIVE: Welcome to this live blog

Good Morning! The earnings season for the first quarter of FY27 has begun. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its results today. Stay tuned to this space on financialexpress.com as we bring you live updates on the company’s performance amid AI-led pricing pressure, Middle East war and depreciating rupee. We will also share insights and expectations from leading brokerage firms on the IT major’s performance. Stay tuned!