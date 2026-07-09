Tata Consultancy Services’ total deal wins have come in at $9.5 billion. The tech giant has pushed its annualised AI revenue to $2.6 billion for the quarter ended June 30, up 13.6% from the previous three months, as the country’s largest IT services company leaned on artificial intelligence to anchor a clutch of new client deals and technology partnerships.

The AI run-rate, disclosed as part of the company’s Q1 FY27 earnings, came even as overall revenue grew a modest 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 72,275 crore, up 2.2% sequentially and 13.9% year-on-year in rupee terms.

Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director – President and Chief Operating Officer, TCS said “Q1 was characterised by strong growth across several services. We won multiple AI-led transformation deals with our dual commitment to AI-led optimisation as well as innovation-led outcomes. These wins validate our approach to AI-led efficient ITOps, accelerated software engineering and modernisation, AI-first process redesign and implementation of SaaS solutions and Autonomous GBS. We signed strategic partnerships with Anthropic and Mistral expanding our AI ecosystem”.

New business unit for Anthropic’s Claude

The centrepiece of the quarter’s AI push was a global strategic partnership with Anthropic, under which TCS will stand up a dedicated business unit to sell Claude-based solutions to enterprise customers. The company said it would give 50,000 of its employees across engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales access to Claude through an enterprise-wide licence, with early access to Anthropic’s models built into the arrangement.

“We built Claude to be safe, trusted, and helpful, particularly in contexts where accuracy matters most. This partnership deepens our commitment to India, our second-largest market, with TCS bringing Claude to enterprises and professionals across the region and globally, including 50,000 of its employees.” Dario Amodei, co-founder and chief executive, Anthropic, said.

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TCS also became what it called the first global systems integrator to partner with Mistral’s enterprise platform, which is designed to let companies build AI models grounded in their own proprietary data. “TCS’ global scale and contextual industry knowledge make them an ideal partner for Mistral. Together, we are enabling enterprises worldwide to move from experimentation to AI deployment with systems that are open, production-ready and aligned with their strategic and operational requirements,” Arthur Mensch, chief executive and co-founder, Mistral, said.

SKF deal anchors the quarter’s order book

Beyond the AI-model partnerships, TCS said AI was central to the client wins that made up its $9.5 billion order book for the quarter. The largest was an $800 million deal with Swedish industrial group SKF to rebuild the company’s enterprise operations around what TCS described as an “intelligent digital core”, an AI layer meant to knit together SKF’s processes, data and platforms and support predictive decision-making across the business.

TCS also signed an AI-driven transformation deal with a North American utility company that will include setting up an enterprise AI and data centre of excellence, and a separate agreement with a Europe-based Fortune Global 50 firm to overhaul its HR operations using an AI-driven operating model. A US healthcare payer engaged TCS to move its site reliability engineering function toward automated ticket resolution and self-healing systems, the company said.

Existing partnerships expanded

The company used the results to update several existing alliances as well. Its partnership with ServiceNow was extended to cover joint go-to-market efforts aimed at large-scale AI adoption, while a two-decade-old relationship with Swiss engineering group ABB was refreshed with a multi-year deal to modernise ABB’s global network operations using AI-enabled automation. TCS also expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud to support the deployment of autonomous AI systems for enterprise customers and with Oracle through a new AI data platform lab in Kolkata.

Separately, the company said it launched a new business unit, Global Value & Innovation Centres, aimed at helping enterprises build AI-native global capability centres, and rolled out a sovereign cloud offering for European governments and regulated industries that combines cloud infrastructure with AI capabilities.

TCS’s patent filings also reflected the AI focus. Of the 9,803 patents the company has applied for to date, 1,996 relate to AI-led inventions, of which 163 were filed in the quarter alone.