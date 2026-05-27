IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with SKF to accelerate AI-led digital transformation across SKF’s global operations.

Under the partnership, TCS will provide end-to-end managed services across applications, infrastructure, data, end-user services, security and connectivity for SKF globally. The IT major will also help modernise SKF’s technology landscape using AI-led workflows and automation.

Focus on AI and ERP modernisation

As part of the engagement, TCS will work on standardising SKF’s operations and strengthening its technology architecture. The partnership will also focus on modernising core infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of next-generation Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms.

SKF CEO Rickard Gustafson said the industrial manufacturing sector will increasingly be shaped by AI adoption in design, production and customer service.“The next decade of industrial manufacturing will be defined by how deeply companies integrate AI into how they design, produce, and serve. SKF intends to lead that shift,” Gustafson said.

TCS to help build AI-native enterprise

K. Krithivasan, MD and CEO of TCS, said the partnership is aimed at building a resilient and scalable digital foundation for SKF.

“Our partnership with SKF is centred on modernising its global IT landscape and building a resilient, scalable digital foundation for the future,” Krithivasan said.

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“Together, we are applying data-driven intelligence and AI to create an agile enterprise that can adapt to technological and market change while supporting long-term sustainable growth and competitiveness,” he added.

TCS said the collaboration will help SKF create a globally connected operating model with AI-enabled systems and harmonised processes while retaining flexibility for local market needs.

TCS strengthens Nordic presence

The partnership further strengthens TCS’ presence in the Nordic region, where the company has operated since 1991. TCS currently has over 20,000 employees across Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

TCS share price

The share price of TCS has declined 13.48% in past three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 29.31%.