TCS partners with Dassault Systems to create accurate digital human heart models

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced that it has partnered with Dassault Systems through its Living Heart Project that unites an ecosystem of cardiovascular researchers, educators, medical device developers, regulatory agencies including US FDA, and practicing cardiologists, to develop and validate realistic digital simulations of the human heart.

“The project will create groundbreaking medical solutions, including the use of heart simulation as a source of digital evidence for new cardiovascular device approvals. This includes an in-silico clinical trial that could complement the evidence drawn from clinical subjects while reducing the need for animal testing and human enrollment for clinical trials,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

TCS, it said, will use its domain and technology expertise, and its research on the Digital BioTwin of the heart to contribute to model refinement, simulation, and technological implementation in developing and validating highly accurate, personalized digital human heart models.

The TCS Digital BioTwin is a biophysics-based high-fidelity computational model developed by TCS’ researchers, to enable investigation of the function of a particular human organ remotely and non-invasively. It helps in understanding the individual contributions of several factors and analyzes their interactions at a spatial scale. TCS has been conducting research in building digital bio-twins of organs such as skin, nose, and colon. To complement this research, TCS will collaborate with Dassault Systems and others towards the goal of a Virtual Human Twin, with a focus on select organs identified as critical for the advancement of the field.

“We are delighted to welcome Tata Consultancy Services to our Living Heart Project. Their deep expertise in research and technology development will bring invaluable insights to our mission and to others in the field. This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to leveraging the virtual world for the advancement of medical science and patient care. By joining forces, we believe we can accelerate the pace of innovation and make significant strides towards our goal of creating and delivering personalized in-silico medical solutions,” said Steve Levine, Sr. Director, Virtual Human Modeling, Dassault Systèmes and founder of The Living Heart Project,

“TCS is excited to be a part of the Living Heart initiative, and to collaborate in creating a pathbreaking digital simulation of the human heart that can enrich our understanding of the cardiac function and provide insights for novel cardiac treatments and new product development for the med-tech and pharma sectors. We believe that our extensive expertise in building digital bio-twins for other organs and body parts positions us well to contribute significantly to this collaborative initiative,” said Vikram Karakoti, Global Head, Life Sciences Business, TCS.