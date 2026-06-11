The big news at this hour – TCS and Anthropic have launched Global Premier Partnership to drive Enterprise AI scaling. The IT sector major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is partnering Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude, to help enterprises scale AI adoption across industries.

TCS in its regulatory filing said, “TCS will setup a dedicated Business Unit focused on delivering strong customer value propositions, joint industry solutions and deep AI expertise on the Claude family of models through early access to Claude models.”

TCS, Anthropic to co-develop AI solutions across industries

The two companies will jointly develop and market AI-led solutions for sectors such as financial services, public services, healthcare, life sciences, aviation, telecom, and medtech.

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They will also collaborate on industry-specific workflows, modernization initiatives, and customer experience transformation projects, supported by TCS’ consulting, engineering, and managed services capabilities.

Under the partnership, TCS will provide enterprise-wide access to Claude for 50,000 employees across engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales functions.

TCS to turn frontier AI into business transformation: Krithivasan

K Krithivasan, CEO and MD of TCS, said that the partnership reflects TCS’ broader strategy to help clients become perpetually adaptive enterprises by turning frontier AI into transformation at enterprise scale.

“By combining Claude with our industry expertise, engineering rigor, and large-scale transformation capabilities, we will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are critical,” Krithivasan said.

Dario Amodei, Co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, said, “This partnership deepens our commitment to India, our second-largest market, with TCS bringing Claude to enterprises and professionals across the region and globally, including 50,000 of its employees.”

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons said, “This partnership reflects our shared conviction that AI will be foundational and transformative for enterprises worldwide. By combining Anthropic’s capabilities with Tata Group’s scale, trusted relationships, and nation-building commitment, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and equip India’s youth with the skills to lead in the AI era.”

Partnership aims to move AI projects beyond pilot stage

The company in its regulatory filing said that the collaboration aims to address a key challenge facing AI adoption in highly regulated sectors, where many projects fail to move beyond pilot stages due to concerns around accuracy, oversight, governance, and compliance.

By combining TCS’ implementation capabilities and governance expertise with Anthropic’s AI models, the partnership seeks to help enterprises deploy AI systems at production scale rather than limiting them to experimentation.

TCS will serve as a Global Premier Partner in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network and bring Claude models to enterprises that require strong governance, resilience, and deep system integration.

Partnership extends to TCS platforms and products

The collaboration will also cover several TCS products and platforms.

In the UK, Diligenta, TCS’ FCA-regulated life and pensions business serving more than 22 million customers, will use Claude to improve customer experience through agentic process transformation. TCS’ BFSI products and platforms teams will also use Claude Code to improve productivity in software engineering and IT operations.

TCS iON, which conducts over 75 million assessments annually across 1,500 cities in India, will offer learning and certification programmes focused on Claude models to help build an AI-skilled workforce.

TCS will also contribute domain-specific engineering expertise to the Claude Code ecosystem through reusable skills and plugins, including solutions for claims adjudication and lending advisory.

TCS share price

The share price of TCS is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has fell 33.61% so far this year.