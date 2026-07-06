India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services will kick off Q1FY27 earnings on ​Thursday ​with peers Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro reporting later this month.

Analysts are expecting IT majors to report another subdued quarter, as AI-driven pricing pressure, weak client spending, and global geopolitical concerns continue to weigh on growth.

TCS Q1FY27 preview: Flat revenue, margin pressure expected amid wage hikes

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expected to report flat revenue growth in Q1FY27.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects EBIT margin to decline by 160 bps on a sequential basis, “wage revisions rolled out across the organization and revenue shortfall will offset the benefit of Rupee depreciation.”

Kotak estimates TCS will report total contract value (TCV) of $8-9 billion, lower year-on-year (YoY) due to pricing compression, while sequential moderation is expected to reflect seasonal trends.

Another brokerage firm, JM Financial, also forecasts constant currency(CC) revenue growth of just 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, with a 30 basis-point (bps) cross-currency headwind translating into a 0.1% decline in US dollar revenue. It also expects EBIT margin to contract by 150 basis points sequentially, primarily due to the annual wage revision and continued investments in the business.

“We expect deal wins in the quarter at $8bn–10bn. Tailwinds are rupee depreciation and operational efficiencies, while headwinds are wage hikes and investments in the business,” JM Financial noted.

Infosys Q1FY27 preview: Steady deal wins expected

Infosys is among the better-performing large-cap IT companies in Q1FY27.

JM Financial forecasts 2% CC revenue growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). “20bps cross-currency impact translates to a growth of 1.8% in dollar terms. This also includes aproximately 0.8% contribution from Optimum acquisition,” JM Financial noted.

The brokerage firm also forecasts EBIT margin to improve by 50 basis points sequentially to 21.5%, aided by the depreciation of the rupee and benefits from Project Maximus.

JM Financial expects deal bookings of around $2.5-3 billion, in line with the company’s usual quarterly run rate.

However, the brokerage believes Infosys is likely to trim the upper end of its FY27 CC revenue guidance to 3% from 3.5%, revising the guidance range to 1.5%-3%, while keeping its EBIT margin guidance unchanged at 20%-22%.

Kotak Institutional Equities also expects Infosys to raise its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 2-3.5% from the earlier 1.5-3.5%, incorporating the acquisition of Optimum Healthcare, which is expected to contribute around 120 basis points to revenue growth. It expects the company’s EBIT margin guidance to remain unchanged at 20-22%.

HCLTech Q1FY27 preview: Guidance likely unchanged

HCLTech is expected to maintain its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1-4%, with 1.5-4.5% growth for the IT services business, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. The IT firm is also expected to retain its EBIT margin guidance of 17.5-18.5%.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects HCLTech to report a 0.6% QoQ decline in CC revenue and 2.9% YoY growth in Q1FY27.

The brokerage expects revenue from the services business to decline 1.1% sequentially due to seasonal factors and ramp-downs in a few accounts, while the products business is expected to grow around 1% quarter-on-quarter.

Kotak forecasts EBIT margin expansion of 30 basis points sequentially and 50 basis points year-on-year, despite moderate restructuring charges, which are expected to be lower than those reported in the previous quarter.

The brokerage estimates deal wins worth $2.2-2.5 billion during the quarter.

Wipro Q1FY27 preview: AI-led pricing pressure keeps growth under check

Wipro’s revenue is also expected to decline this quarter.

JM Financial forecasts 1.2% quarter-on-quarter decline in constant currency IT services revenue. “We expect 60 bps QoQ decline in margin, mainly due to two months of incremental wage hike impact in 1Q,” JM Financial noted.

Kotak Institutional Equities also expects Wipro to report a 1% sequential decline in revenue during Q1 FY27.

The brokerage said its estimates include around 60 basis points of contribution from the Mindsprint acquisition. However, delays in completing the Alpha Net acquisition are expected to reduce revenue by around $5 million compared with the company’s earlier guidance.

Kotak expects EBIT margins to remain broadly stable as the benefits of rupee depreciation offset the impact of lower revenue.

The brokerage forecasts Q2 revenue guidance of -2% to 0%, reflecting continued macroeconomic weakness and AI-led pricing pressure.

Kotak also noted that Wipro has completed the buyback of 600 million shares, resulting in a cash outflow of Rs 150 billion, which it believes will be earnings per share (EPS) accretive.

Conclusion

All in all, the management commentary on future order pipeline and demand environment is expected to be a crucial factor to watch out for.