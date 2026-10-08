Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 4,258 employees in the September quarter, marking its third consecutive quarter of net hiring, even as the pace of additions moderated sharply from the previous quarter. The company added 9,279 employees in the June quarter, indicating that while hiring has resumed, the recovery remains measured as demand increasingly shifts towards artificial intelligence (AI) and other specialised skills.

TCS’ total headcount rose to 598,056 at the end of September from 593,798 in the preceding quarter. This was the third consecutive quarter of workforce expansion after the company undertook a workforce optimisation exercise spanning three quarters. The headcount was also higher than the 593,314 employees it had a year earlier.

The moderation in net additions comes even as the company continues to hire for skills linked to the changing technology demand. TCS said its hiring strategy was focused on balancing experienced talent, early-career employees and internal mobility, while strengthening AI and domain expertise and improving deployment readiness.

“We continue to build a future-ready workforce through upskilling our employees and hiring top talent,” Sudeep Kunnummal, chief human resources officer at TCS, said. Investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17% sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million during the quarter, he added.

The company also continued to hire fresh graduates at a significant pace. Kunnummal said during the analyst call that around 10,000 freshers were onboarded in the September quarter, taking the number of graduates hired so far this financial year to about 24,000. TCS had earlier set a target of hiring 25,000 freshers for the year.

“We are in the final stages of campus hiring for students who are due to graduate in the coming financial year,” Kunnummal said. He added that demand was particularly strong for next-generation skills, with hiring aimed at meeting that demand.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan had said in April that greater clarity on demand would lead to more hiring. The company’s comments now suggest that the recovery in headcount is likely to be accompanied by a gradual shift in the composition of its workforce towards AI-led capabilities rather than a broad-based acceleration in hiring.

This shift is also reflected in TCS’ plan to create a dedicated team of around 8,900 Forward Deployed Engineers, or 1-1.5% of its workforce. The roles will involve working closely with enterprise clients on AI integration and workflows, alongside managerial responsibilities.

TCS reported a last-twelve-month attrition rate of 13.3% in its IT services business, down from 13.6% in the previous quarter. The company also said its performance-linked bonus outlay was lower in the quarter, in line with internal targets.