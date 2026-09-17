Amid growing demand for computing systems, IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched its Custom System-on-Chip (SoC) Design Services on Thursday. These custom SoC design services have been rolled out for automotive original equipment manufacturers and semiconductor ecosystem companies.

India’s largest IT company added that these services will enable auto companies to conceive, design, verify and implement associated custom SoC solutions for the next generation of software-defined vehicles.

“TCS’ Custom SoC Design Services bring together semiconductor engineering, VLSI (Very Large-Scale Integration) design, hardware-software co-design, and system validation capabilities,” the company said in its press release.

Speaking on the development, Sreenivasa Chakravarti, Global Head & Vice President of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering, TCS, said, “TCS brings together semiconductor engineering, embedded software, and systems expertise to help automakers translate their silicon strategies into differentiated mobility platforms.”

TCS Custom SoC to enhance silicon development

It added that these services include every step of silicon development from architecture, design, verification, implementation, to software integration, and system validation. TCS said that the shift comes at a time when auto majors are moving towards centralised computing, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and related features.

The IT bellwether said that these Custom SoCs can help automotive companies align compute capabilities with software requirements, improve performance-per-watt, and differentiate vehicle applications and user experiences

Chakravarti explained that the underlying SoC will play as important a role as world-class engineering in shaping customer experiences and the vehicles they choose to buy. “Silicon is becoming a strategic enabler of innovation, influencing everything from vehicle performance and energy efficiency to software capabilities and user experience,” he added.

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TCS explained that, in the process of building the Custom SoC Design Services modules, it also includes vehicle architecture, software platforms, workloads, and compute requirements before defining the SoC architecture.

“By combining silicon engineering with system-level expertise, TCS helps customers accelerate custom silicon programs while improving productivity, cost efficiency, and control over silicon roadmaps,” the IT giant said in its press release.

Commenting on the launch, Harish B, Principal Analyst and Senior Manager, ISG, said, “As vehicles become software-defined and AI-driven, custom SoCs will be critical for performance, safety and efficiency. TCS’ launch of custom SoC design services comes at a pivotal time, helping automakers and Tier-1 suppliers develop purpose-built silicon and accelerate next-generation vehicle innovation.”

TCS share price

The stock of TCS was trading flat on exchanges in Thursday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen nearly 5%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined by more than 9%.