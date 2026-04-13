Calling the allegations at Tata Consultancy Services’ Nashik office “gravely concerning and anguishing”, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said the group is treating the matter with “utmost seriousness” and has initiated action against the accused employees.

“Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations. The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation,” he said in a statement.

TCS COO to lead the investigation

He added that TCS chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian will lead the investigation, with the company also committing to the necessary measures once the investigation concludes.

“Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced,” Chandrasekaran said.

The statement comes days after TCS confirmed that it had suspended employees under investigation and was cooperating with law enforcement authorities in connection with multiple complaints of sexual harassment at its Nashik facility.

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“We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and wellbeing of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action,” TCS said on Sunday. The matter first came to light some time mid-last week.

What’s the case about?

The case involves complaints from several women employees, with police registering multiple FIRs based on separate accounts. Authorities have made arrests and indicated that further action may follow as the probe progresses. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted, and statements from complainants and other individuals are being recorded.

The FIRs relate to allegations including inappropriate physical contact and sexually coloured remarks, with some incidents reported to have occurred over a period of four years. The role of internal processes, including how complaints were handled, is also under scrutiny as part of the investigation.

Earlier in the day, IT employees’ union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) filed an official complaint against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The IT labour body has called for an “immediate, comprehensive and time bound audit of POSH compliance and overall workplace conditions” at TCS.

“We have also demanded a wider audit across IT and ITES companies in Maharashtra, as this incident raises serious concerns about whether similar issues are being ignored elsewhere in the industry,” Harpreet Singh Saluja, president, NITES said.