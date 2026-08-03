Tata Trusts will sharpen its focus on healthcare and education as it enters its next phase, chairman Noel Tata said Sunday, outlining a strategy centred around building institutions with long-term social impact while ensuring philanthropic spending delivers measurable outcomes.

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Speaking at the IIM Bangalore’s IIMBue 2026 Leadership Conclave in Bengaluru, Tata said the Trusts would continue to be guided by the philosophy that has shaped the Tata Group for more than a century.

“The founders left their shares in the companies to the Trusts with one message—do good for India. They never said become the biggest company. The companies exist to serve India and improve the quality of life,” he said.

The Trusts, he said, would build on their legacy of creating institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Tata Memorial Hospital, while placing greater emphasis on developing new institutions that can benefit future generations. He also stressed that philanthropy must be evaluated by measurable outcomes rather than the number of beneficiaries reached, saying every rupee spent should create lasting impact.

Healthcare will be one of the Trusts’ principal focus areas. After partnering with the Assam government to establish 17 cancer care hospitals, the Trusts are now exploring the development of 40-50 not-for-profit multi-speciality hospitals across India based on a cross-subsidy model, where revenue from paying patients would support treatment for underserved sections.

Tata emphasised that the goal is to ensure the same surgeon, the same operating theatre and the same medicines are made available to every patient. “The difference should only be in the room, not in the quality of care,” he said.

Education will form the second major pillar of the Trusts’ strategy. Tata said India needs significantly more world-class higher education institutions to ensure deserving students can pursue quality education within the country.

He said he saw no reason why India cannot build enough institutions so students who deserve quality education can receive the same in India instead of going abroad.

In June this year, Tata Trusts committed a grant to the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore to support the development of its undergraduate campus in Bengaluru. The funding will back academic and residential infrastructure, faculty development and research at the School of Undergraduate Studies, which will begin classes this month. The school will initially offer two four-year residential undergraduate programmes in economics and data science, with an inaugural batch of 80 students.