The Tata Trusts on Thursday reiterated their opposition to the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons, saying the resolution passed by the company’s board was “illegal” and a “legal nullity”.

This comes soon after Tata Sons said that they have agreed to extend N Chandrasekaran’s term for another five year.

Tata Trusts said their position was reiterated by Noel N. Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, at the Tata Sons board meeting on September 17, where the proposal to reappoint Chandrasekaran was taken up.

Here is the exact statement of Tata Trusts

The Tata Trusts today “reiterated their considered position that the decision of N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, not to offer himself for reappointment upon the conclusion of his current tenure on 20 February 2027, has been duly accepted and has attained finality.

“On 12 August 2026, Chandrasekaran communicated to the Tata Sons Board, his own decision not to offer himself for reappointment- a decision that was freely taken, clearly expressed and not the outcome of any process of review. It was made public without prior intimation or any deliberations with the shareholders of the company. Once such a decision has been publicly communicated, it has consequences which cannot be afterwards undone, since the Group’s employees, its lenders and counterparties, the market and the majority shareholder have all proceeded on it.

“The Tata Trusts formally placed on record their acceptance of the decision the following day and advised Tata Sons to initiate the process for setting up a Selection Committee for appointing a successor, in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons.”

“The Trusts’ position remains unchanged, as a considered judgement of a majority shareholder. This position was reiterated in today’s board meeting by the Chairman, Tata Trusts. The resolution seeking to reappoint N. Chandrasekaran in the Board meeting today, with four Directors voting in favour, and Noel Tata against, was a legal nullity in view of the provisions of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons.

Specifically speaking:

The process for appointing a Chairman under the Article of Association requires a majority of the Trusts’ Nominee Directors voting in favour of the resolution.

That process applies equally to a first appointment and to reappointing someone who already holds the office.

The Board, accordingly, cannot lawfully hold a meeting or pass a resolution on the Chairman’s appointment or reappointment unless both nominee directors are present, and cannot validly pass such a resolution unless both nominee directors vote in favour. Given that Noel Tata, being one of the Trust nominee directors, voted against the proposal, it was rendered legally void and without any basis.

Mr. Noel N. Tata further submitted a legal opinion obtained from Justice Dr. DY Chandrachud (former Chief Justice of India) regarding the correctness of the Trusts’ stand. The same was not taken note of by the Board.”

The Tata Trusts shared the detailed statement presented by Noel N. Tata to the board of Tata Sons, with regard to the proposal for the said reappointment.

According to the statement, “Tata Trust remain committed to ensuring an orderly and timely leadership transition in the longterm interests of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.”