Tata Trusts’ board meeting is scheduled for May 16. The meeting is being keenly watched by investors, as the big question is whether the company will finally decide to go public amid pressure from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The meeting is also expected to reconsider nominations to the board of Tata Sons.

The other two factors that are expected to be discussed at the meeting include a discussion on the position of two trustees about the listing of Tata Sons on the exchanges. According to Indian Express, the board was also expected to discuss the perpetual/ life-term trustees. This is after a complaint filed with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner’s office.

Here is what we know so far –

RBI unlikely to make exemption for Tata Sons

At the centre of the issue is Tata Sons listing. Under RBI norms, upper-layer NBFCs are required to list within a specified timeline to improve transparency and governance oversight. The RBI has also informally conveyed to Tata Trusts that it is unwilling to make an exception for Tata Sons on the question of listing, Financial Express had reported earlier.

“The broad regulatory view is that exempting Tata Sons from listing requirements could open the door for similar demands from other large entities, complicating the regulatory framework governing upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs),” a person aware of the development said to Financial Express.

However, the Tata Sons board is divided on the way forward.

Tata Trusts split over Tata Sons listing

The Friday board meeting is planned amid reports if this divide

Chairman Noel Tata is believed to be in favour of keeping Tata Sons unlisted. However, trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have also recently backed a public listing

The SP Group with 18% stake in Tata Sons demanded a public listing. They see the listing as a necessary evolution of the company.

Tata Trust rescheduled meeting to May 16 without any explanation

The Tata Trusts meeting was initially scheduled for May 8 but was later postponed without any official explanation.

The meeting was reschedued even after the Bombay High Court refused to stay the meeting of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which holds a 23.6% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the over $180-billion Tata Group.

According to a PTI report citing sources, the decision to postpone the meeting was taken by Noel Tata, although no reason was given for the move.

Tata Trusts board composition in focus

According to PTI, earlier in the previous week, a petition had challenged the meeting, alleging that the trust’s current board composition breached statutory limits introduced under the Maharashtra Public Trust (Second Amendment) Act, 2025.

It stated that SRTT currently has six trustees, three of whom — Jimmy Naval Tata, Jehangir HC Jehangir, and Noel Naval Tata — are lifetime trustees, constituting 50% of the board and exceeding the statutory ceiling of 25%.

At present, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Vice-Chairman Venu Srinivasan are on the board of Tata Sons. Last year, former defence secretary Vijay Singh resigned from the Tata Sons board.

Conclusion

Attention will be on what unfolds next within Tata Trusts, as tension among trustees of the philanthropic institutions that collectively control 66% of Tata Sons have persisted since last year.

Earlier this year, a proposed board meeting of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) in January was called off due to lack of quorum. The meeting was expected to discuss the appointment of Neville Tata, son of Noel Tata, as a trustee.