Tata Technologies and Tenneco LLC have expanded their global partnership with a strategic engagement worth more than $100 million over the next five years.

Under the engagement, Tenneco is expected to invest over $100 million over the next five years. The collaboration will focus on enhancing technical capabilities, digital innovation and long-term business growth.

Tata Technologies, Tenneco collaboration to strengthen global engineering capabilities

Tata Technologies and Tenneco have been working together since 2021. The expanded partnership aims to leverage India’s engineering talent to accelerate innovation and help Tenneco respond more quickly to changing global market demands.

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“By expanding this partnership, we are strengthening the capabilities, scale and agility needed to support our customers, respond to evolving market needs and deliver long-term value across our global business,” said Jon Bagrosky, Chief Administrative Officer for Tenneco.

Tata Technologies to support Tenneco’s global growth

Warren Harris, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Technologies, said, “Tenneco has been a valued strategic partner, and this expanded engagement reflects the strength of our shared commitment. As Tenneco accelerates its mobility transformation journey, we are proud to bring together deep domain expertise, digital capabilities, and business transformation experience to support Tenneco’s global growth agenda.”

The collaboration is anchored by Tata Technologies’ Global Engineering Center in Pune and supports Tenneco’s engineering and business transformation initiatives.

About Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company helping manufacturers design, develop, and deliver better products. The company partners with global OEMs and enterprises across automotive, aerospace, industrial heavy machinery, and other manufacturing sectors.

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