Steelmaker Tata Steel reported a massive 724 per cent YoY profit growth during the third quarter of FY26. The Tata Group company’s consolidated net profit increased to Rs 2,688 crore in Q3 FY26. Last year, the company’s consolidated net profit in Q3 was at Rs 326 crore.

Furthermore, the company reported a 6.25 per cent YoY revenue growth in the quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations grew to Rs 57,002 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 53,648 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Tata Steel reported a 38 per cent YoY EBITDA growth during the quarter. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 8,309 crore during the December quarter of FY26. Its EBITDA in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 5,994 crore.

“Our global operating environment continues to be shaped by tariffs, geopolitical shifts and policy divergence. Steel markets were impacted by elevated finished steel exports from China, which at 119 million tons surpassed the 2015 peak. Against this backdrop, Tata Steel delivered a strong performance in this quarter”, T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Tata Steel, said in a statement.

Tata Steel Q3 production

Tata Steel reported an 8 per cent production growth in the quarter. The company’s consolidated production stood at 8.39 million tons. The company’s production stood at 7.77 million tons in the same period last year.

Tata Steel’s Q3 deliveries grew to 8.21 million tons from 7.72 million tons in Q3 FY25.

Tata Steel operations growth

Tata Steel’s automotive volumes grew 20 per cent YoY, while the retail vertical gained good momentum. Company’s vertices Aashiyana and DigECA achieved Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 2,380 crores for the quarter, up 68 per cent YoY.

Its domestic production volumes for the quarter increased by 11.4 per cent, ​while delivery volumes grew 14 per cent YoY, driven by capacity utilisation at its plants at Kalinganagar and Jamshedpur.