Tata Steel on Tuesday acquired equity shares worth $340 million in T Steel Holdings, its wholly owned foreign subsidiary. The amount is Rs 3,260.32 crore.

Tata Steel’s $340 million investment

The company acquired 393.51 crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings, or TSHP. Each share has a face value of $0.0864. The filing said the acquisition was made on September 29.

TSHP will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel after the transaction.

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Tata Steel’s $2 billion funding plan

The acquisition follows a decision by the Tata Steel board on March 17, 2026. The board approved the infusion of up to $2 billion in additional funds into TSHP. The company put this at about Rs 18,488.10 crore.

The approval raises the aggregate investment limit in TSHP to $26.21 billion. The funds are to be provided by subscribing to TSHP’s equity shares, in one or more tranches.

The filing did not state what TSHP will do with the funds.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel was established in Jamshedpur in 1907. According to the company’s website, it was Asia’s first integrated private steel company. It has an annual crude steel capacity of over 35 million tonnes and is fully integrated, from mining to the marketing of finished products. Its Indian operations have a capacity of nearly 21.6 million tonnes, and the company reported a turnover of Rs 1,40,987 crore in FY24. Its European operations have a capacity of 12 million tonnes, following the acquisition of Corus in 2007. In 2015, it took a majority stake in Thailand-based Millennium Steel. The company’s registered office is at Bombay House in Mumbai.

Tata Steel share price today

Tata Steel’s share price declined 0.29% as of intraday on September 30. The company’s share price is up 1.87% in the past month. Tata Steel’s share price increased 11.08% in the last year.