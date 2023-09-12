Tata Steel gets shareholders’ approval for appointment of T V Narendran as CEO & MD

Tata Steel has received shareholders’ approval for the appointment of T V Narendran as its CEO & MD, with nearly 99.47% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution.

All other resolutions of the company, including related party transactions with group companies including Tata Motors, Angul Energy and Tata Projects, were also approved with requisite majority, Tata Steel said in a regulatory update on Monday.

The remote e-voting process ended on Monday, according to the scrutinizer’s report submitted to the bourses.

Earlier in July, the Tata Group company had reappointed Narendran as CEO & MD for five years, starting from September 19, 2023, till September 18, 2028. The decision was based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Tata Steel had informed the stock exchanges then.

The re-appointment was subject to shareholders’ approval, it had said.

An industry veteran with an experience of over 34 years in the mining and metals industry, Narendran has held various significant positions, including being the chairman of Tata Steel Europe and Tata Steel Long Products, and Chairman of the Board of Governors of XLRI Jamshedpur.

Notably, Narendran held positions on the executive committee and board of the World Steel Association, and had served as co-chair of the Mining & Metals Governors Council at the World Economic Forum from 2016 to 2018.