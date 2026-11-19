Tata Trusts, which holds a 66% stake in Tata sons, is scheduled to meet on November 20. The agenda for this meeting has not been finalised. Tata Sons is also reportedly scheduled to meet on November 26.

Legal expert HP Ranian said there are two major topics in focus lately one is N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman and the second is the listing of Tata Sons.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sent a fresh letter on November 16 regarding the listing requirements. On this, Ranian said that “the RBI can only issue directions but cannot force a company to change its corporate structure.”

Advertisement

Tata Sons vs RBI: What happens if shareholders reject listing?

On listing, Ranian said that it will depend on the company’s shareholders as under the Companies Act, any special resolution needs the approval of at least 75% of the shareholders voting in favour. “If the resolution does not secure the requisite majority, Tata Sons will continue to remain a private company,” Ranian added.

ALSO READ Tata Sons board to review Air India today

He added that “the RBI has the power to regulate companies, including private NBFCs. It can take action against them if they violate applicable rules.”

Therefore, the RBI can issue directions to Tata Sons under Section 45JA of the RBI Act, requiring it to fulfil the necessary regulatory conditions. Once those requirements are met, the regulatory objectives can be achieved.

“If the RBI continues to insist on the listing of Tata Sons, the matter may eventually have to be decided by a court. However, the larger question is why Tata Sons should have to contest a direction that, in my opinion, is not supported by the law,” Ranian said.

He also highlighted a previous incident where the Supreme Court had already upheld Tata Sons’ private company status as a “private company” in the case involving Tata Sons vs Cyrus Investments.

Legal expert questions: Why doesn’t SP Group list its own company first?

Tata Sons board is split into two over the listing decision. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed moving ahead with the listing, while fellow Trust-nominated director Venu Srinivasan supported it. Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18.4% of Tata Sons, is in the fraction that is supporting the listing.

ALSO READ Tata Sons listing row: RBI reiterates company must comply with mandatory listing rules

The SP Group reportedly wants to sell its stake in Tata Sons and raise money from the public to repay its substantial debt.

On this HP Ranian said that, “SP Group should consider listing its own company. This will help it raise capital, repay its debt and fund future business expansion. Why do they want Tata Sons to go public and continue to stay private themselves? This is an issue that needs to be highlighted.”

Tata Sons proposes to merge two Tata Group companies

Also on the radar is the proposal to merge two operating companies of Tata Trusts – Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) – with Tata Sons. This is also part of a strategic restructuring plan to avoid listing.

The proposal seeks to change Tata Sons’ business profile from a predominantly investment-holding entity to an operating company with substantial business activities and revenue.

What’s next for Chandrasekaran?

Another tussle at Tata Sons is over the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons’ chairman. On this Ranian said that again the decision will rest with shareholders. “However, In my opinion, Chandrashekaran can continue in his position till the age of 65 and complete important ongoing projects, particularly in the semiconductor sector and other strategic areas.”

“Once these projects are completed, he should consider stepping down as there are several ways to retain his association with the group,” Ranian added, citing the role of being a consultant, an adviser, or continuing as a non-executive director or non-executive chairman of Tata Sons as potential options after retirement.