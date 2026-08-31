Tata Sons has received a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies to hold its annual general meeting, sources have confirmed to the Indian Express. The company now has until the end of December. The extension follows the adjournment of its AGM on August 18 for lack of quorum.

The application was filed on Thursday under Section 96(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Under the law, a company must hold its AGM within six months of the end of the financial year, which would have meant a September deadline for Tata Sons. The RoC has now granted Tata Sons relief until December.

ALSO READ Venu Srinivasan’s Tata Sons board slot may face scrutiny

Why Tata Sons AGM could not be held on August 18

The August 18 meeting could not proceed because of a shareholding technicality involving the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of Tata Sons’ two principal trust shareholders. SRTT has been barred from holding meetings since May 15, following an order from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

Under Article 86 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, a quorum requires at least five members present in person. This must include a representative jointly nominated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and SRTT. With SRTT unable to convene or take board decisions, that joint nomination could not go through. The AGM lacked quorum as a result.

Tata Sons AGM: FY26 accounts, Rs 4,474 crore dividend and director reappointment

The delay has pushed back several matters that typically get cleared at the AGM. These include the finalisation of Tata Sons’ FY26 accounts, the declaration of a dividend of Rs 4,474 crore, and the reappointment of chairman N Chandrasekaran as a director retiring by rotation.

Amidst this, N Chandrasekaran resigned from his position as Tata Sons Chairman on August 12.

Tata Sons chairman succession: N Chandrasekaran to step down in February 2027

The AGM delay comes as Tata Sons prepares for a change at the top. Chandrasekaran told the board on August 12 that he would not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, and asked the board to begin succession planning.

ALSO READ Sir Ratan Tata Trust set for fresh appeal this week

The selection committee, once formed, is expected to steer that process. Its composition depends in part on the two Tata trusts, which makes the timeline for resolving SRTT’s regulatory status more consequential than a routine compliance matter.

Tata Group share price

Over the past month, Tata Group stocks have seen broad-based gains. Tata Motors’ share price has risen 14.71% in the past month. Tata Technologies’ share price has risen 10.54%, while Titan Company gained 5.51%. Nelco’s share price has been up 3.85%, while Tata Capital rose 2.35% in the past month.