The Tata Sons board will meet in the national capital on Thursday to review Air India‘s performance and turnaround plans, sources familiar with the development said.

Air India’s new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam, who took charge on October 1, is scheduled to present his strategy for the airline to the board. The meeting has been convened at Air India’s request, executives familiar with the matter said.

Emails sent to Air India and Tata Sons remained unanswered at press time.

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Air India has been a key focus area for the Tata Group in recent months. Apart from the leadership transition following Gebremariam’s appointment as Campbell Wilson’s successor, the airline underwent a review by the Tata Sons board earlier this year.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts Nominee Director Noel Tata are among the board members expected to meet Gebremariam ahead of a series of board meetings of Air India and Air India Express scheduled for November 19-20.

A key element of Gebremariam’s presentation is expected to be a proposed restructuring of the group’s aviation business, involving greater integration of functions across Air India and Air India Express.

The proposed changes could pave the way for a more unified management structure under Gebremariam. Support functions such as human resources, marketing, engineering, information technology, booking systems and ground handling could be consolidated to eliminate duplication, reduce costs and improve coordination.

However, core operational and customer-facing functions, including operations control centres, airport teams, sales, pilots, cabin crew and flight operations, are expected to remain separate.

Once the proposal receives the Tata Sons board’s approval, Gebremariam is expected to present it to the Air India board, sources said. Chandrasekaran chairs the Air India board, while Nipun Aggarwal is chairman of Air India Express.

The proposed restructuring comes as Air India grapples with mounting losses and growing pressure to accelerate its turnaround.

Air India reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22,238 crore in FY26, more than double the Rs 10,859 crore loss recorded in the previous financial year. Revenue declined to Rs 70,086 crore from Rs 76,754 crore, while operating cash flow swung to a negative Rs 1,790 crore from a positive Rs 5,447 crore.

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The airline is estimated to have incurred losses of around Rs 10,800 crore in the first half of FY27, according to Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

The financial strain has also weighed on Singapore Airlines’ investment in the carrier. The carrying value of its investment fell to S$799.9 million in September from S$2.09 billion in March 2025.

Gebremariam has expressed confidence that Air India will move towards profitability soon, citing improvements in operational performance and cost efficiencies. He has also indicated plans to place a larger order for wide-body aircraft to support the airline’s international expansion.