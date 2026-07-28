The reappointment of Tata Sons Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a director will be among the key items on the agenda at the Tata Group holding company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18.

In its AGM notice issued on Monday, Tata Sons said its board believed that Chandrasekaran’s “skills, experience and knowledge” and his continued association would “immensely benefit the company”. The board has accordingly recommended his reappointment.

Chandrasekaran is due to retire by rotation at the AGM and, being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment as a director. His current term as executive chairman of Tata Sons runs until February 2027.

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Chandrasekaran’s continuation as a director would normally have been a procedural matter. This time, however, the vote comes against the backdrop of a regulatory dispute over the composition and functioning of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Proceedings in the matter are pending before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) are Tata Sons’ two largest shareholders and together hold a controlling stake in the company.

SRTT has been unable to convene trustee meetings pending further directions from the Charity Commissioner. The proceedings relate to complaints over whether the presence of permanent or life trustees on its board complies with the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

This has created uncertainty over the conduct of the AGM. Under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, a valid quorum requires the presence of an authorised representative jointly nominated by SRTT and SDTT. While SDTT remains free to take decisions, SRTT’s inability to meet has raised questions over how the two trusts will jointly authorise a representative for the AGM.

One option would be for SRTT to seek the Charity Commissioner’s permission to hold a limited meeting to authorise its participation. If the required quorum is not available, the AGM may have to be adjourned. However, the Articles do not expressly clarify whether an adjourned meeting can proceed if the requirement for a jointly nominated representative remains unmet.

Chandrasekaran’s extension as chairman has been a focal point in the Tata ecosystem for the past few months. In May, the board of Tata Sons held a review of the capex intensive and loss making businesses of the group, a step seen as many as an evaluation of Chandra’s leadership and business decisions. The last Tata Sons board meeting on June 12 however, did not take up the matter of his reappointment as chairman.

At the AGM, shareholders will also consider the adoption of the company’s standalone and consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, and the declaration of a dividend on ordinary shares.

The Tata Sons annual return for FY26 showed Chandrasekaran received total remuneration of Rs 158.66 crore during the year, up 1.83% from Rs 155.81 crore in FY25, an increase of Rs 2.85 crore, or 1.83% annually.

His remuneration comprised a gross salary of Rs 17.34 crore, commission of Rs 140.69 crore and other payments of Rs 63.22 lakh. He did not receive any stock options or sweat equity during the year.

The increase in remuneration was driven almost entirely by a higher gross salary, which rose by Rs 2.81 crore year-on-year from Rs 14.52 crore. The commission component, which accounted for the bulk of his remuneration, remained unchanged at Rs 140.69 crore, while payments under the ‘others’ category increased marginally to Rs 63.22 lakh from Rs 59.64 lakh.