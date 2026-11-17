Jehangir HC Jehangir, a lifetime trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), could find himself thrust into the role of kingmaker on the two questions now dividing the Tata Trusts: whether N Chandrasekaran should be reappointed to the Tata Sons board at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), and whether Tata Sons should go public.

The reason is arithmetic. The seven-member combined board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and SRTT now appears split down the middle. Jimmy Tata, younger brother of the late Ratan Tata, has come out in favour of both the listing and Chandrasekaran’s continuation as chairman. That leaves three trustees on each side, and Jehangir, whose position is still unknown, as the one vote that could tip the balance.

He is no outsider. Jehangir joined the SRTT in February 2019 at Ratan Tata’s invitation. Since 1988, he has chaired Pune’s Jehangir Hospital, which his grandparents, Sir Cowasji and Lady Hirabai Jehangir, founded in 1946. In the mid-1970s, he spent two years as Ratan Tata’s executive assistant at Nelco. That is thought to be where his long friendship with both the Tata brothers began. He still lives in Pune and is regarded as close to Jimmy Tata.

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The combined board has seven members: Noel Tata, Neville Tata, Bhaskar Bhat, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Jimmy Tata and Jehangir. In recent months, their disagreements over how the group’s holding company should be owned, governed and led have become increasingly public. Noel Tata, Neville Tata and Bhat are believed to be on one side. Srinivasan, Singh and now Jimmy Tata are on the other.

Until now Jimmy Tata had stayed out of the voting, though people close to him say he kept a close eye on the Trusts’ affairs. That changed this week, when his correspondence with Singh made his views on both issues clear and reshaped the board’s arithmetic.

Any vote, however, depends on one condition first. The Charity Commissioner has barred the SRTT board from meeting, and that ban must be lifted. The same ban has already stalled the Tata Sons AGM. Because the SRTT board could not convene, the Trusts, which together own 66% of Tata Sons, were unable to agree on a joint nominee to attend. The meeting fell short of quorum and was adjourned.

The Tata Sons board has already approved Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman. His reappointment as a director is still a key item on the AGM agenda.

The listing question may be the more pressing of the two. On November 16, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told Tata Sons to comply with all regulations that apply to upper-layer non-banking financial companies, and named the listing requirement explicitly. The RBI was replying to an October 6 letter from Tata Sons. In the letter, the company said its board had discussed full compliance with RBI rules, had decided to begin steps towards that, and would welcome the regulator’s guidance on how to proceed.