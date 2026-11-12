Tata Power’s board of directors has approved an investment of Rs 11,871 crore in a 1,800 MW pumped storage project (PSP) at Shirwata in Maharashtra. The project is expected to be completed within 51 months.

The total investment will be funded through a mix of debt and equity, with debt accounting for 75% of the funding and equity contributing the remaining 25%.

Tata Power said, “the pumped Storage Hydro Project (PSP) will be instrumental in Renewable Energy Round the Clock (RE-RTC) applications, facilitating energy shifting, and contributing to the decarbonize hard to abate industries.”

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The company said its existing overall generation capacity stands at 16.9 GW and is operating at optimum capacity utilisation levels.

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Tata Power Q2FY27

Tata Power reported a 48.58% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 1,366.11 crore, compared with Rs 919.44 crore in Q2FY26.

The company reported a 26.32% increase in revenue to Rs 19,635.94 crore, compared with Rs 15,544.91 crore in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Tata Power’s net profit rose 16.17%, while revenue increased 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD said, “We delivered our highest-ever quarterly profit, with strong contributions from all businesses, underscoring the strength of Tata Power’s integrated energy platform and consistent execution across our portfolio. While our regulated and contracted businesses provide resilient cash flows; renewables, rooftop solar, storage, and customer-facing solutions are enhancing growth momentum.”

“Our Rs 10,000 crore capital deployment in the first half of the year is accelerating renewable capacity addition, transmission expansion, pumped storage development, and digital distribution infrastructure. Backed by a robust project pipeline, disciplined capital allocation, and improving profitability across our businesses, we are well poised to deliver sustained profitable growth while supporting India’s energy transition and strengthening its energy security,” he added.