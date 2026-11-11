Tata Power does not need to make any provision in its books against an arbitration award of more than $650 million in favour of Kleros Capital Partners, as it believes it has a strong case to challenge the enforcement of a Singapore court order for seizure and sale of shares in two of its subsidiaries, Managing Director and CEO Praveer Sinha said on Wednesday.

“We believe that we have a strong case,” Sinha said in a media call, adding that the company would pursue all available legal remedies to challenge enforcement of the order. Tata Power has appealed against the August 26, 2026 judgment of the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) before the Singapore Court of Appeal. The matter is scheduled to be heard on January 19, 2027.

The SICC had ordered the seizure and sale of Tata Power’s shares in its Singapore subsidiaries, Bhira Investments and Tata Power International, to enforce the arbitration award, which includes principal damages, interest and costs. Sinha said Kleros was seeking to enforce the order by taking control of the shares, but the process would not be straightforward as they were already pledged with banks. Kleros would have to approach the lenders, he said.

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He added that the sale of the shares could be a long-drawn process, as the private equity investor would first have to appoint a valuer and resolve various legal issues before proceeding with a sale. The company, however, maintained that it was not required to make any financial provision at this stage.

The comments came as Tata Power reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit in the July-September quarter, beating analyst estimates. Consolidated net profit rose 49% year-on-year to Rs 1,366 crore, against Rs 919 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Bloomberg consensus estimate was Rs 1,168 crore. Profit also grew 16.2% sequentially.

Revenue increased 26.3% year-on-year to Rs 19,636 crore, compared with Rs 15,545 crore in Q2FY26, beating the analyst estimate of Rs 18,492 crore. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose at a slower pace of 11.1% to Rs 3,667 crore, against Rs 3,302 crore a year earlier, and fell short of the estimated Rs 3,941 crore. Ebitda margin declined to 18.7% from 21.2% a year ago.

On the company’s nuclear energy plans, Sinha said Tata Power was awaiting the government’s rules and regulations before taking a call on investments. “We will pick up once we have clarity on various aspects of nuclear plants,” he said.

The company added around 650 MW of renewable energy capacity in the first half of FY27 and made further additions in October. Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Churiwala said Tata Power remained on track to achieve its target of adding 2.5 GW of renewable capacity during the current financial year.

Separately, the company’s board has approved an investment of Rs 11,871 crore for a 1,800 MW pumped storage project at Shirwata in Maharashtra. Sinha said the company had deployed Rs 10,000 crore in capital expenditure during the first half of the year towards renewable capacity addition, transmission expansion, pumped storage development and digital distribution infrastructure.