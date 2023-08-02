scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Tata Power Renewable Energy inks 2 pacts with MSEDCL to supply 350MW electricity from its solar projects 

Located in Maharashtra, these projects of 200 MW and 150 MW will play a crucial role in fulfilling the state’s renewable energy targets, a company statement said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
tata power Renewable Energy
As part of the agreement, the TPREL will provide clean and sustainable electricity to MSEDCL, contributing significantly to the state's renewable energy targets. (Representational image)

Tata Power Renewable Energy has inked two separate pacts to supply a total of 350 MW electricity from its solar projects to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). Located in Maharashtra, these projects of 200 MW and 150 MW will play a crucial role in fulfilling the state’s renewable energy targets, a company statement said.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power, signed two significant Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the MSEDCL for commissioning two solar power projects, 200 MW and 150 MW, respectively, a company statement said.

Also Read

The 200 MW and 150 MW solar installations are expected to be commissioned by mid 2025 and will generate a substantial amount of clean energy annually and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 4,28,800 tons and 3,11,200 tons annually, respectively. As part of the agreement, the TPREL will provide clean and sustainable electricity to MSEDCL, contributing significantly to the state’s renewable energy targets.

Also Read
Also Read

TPREL has tied-up 930 MW with MSEDCL out of which 334 MW is presently supplied and 596 MW will be commissioned in the next 12-18 months. The total renewables capacity of the TPREL till date stands at 7,783 MW with an installed capacity of 4,118MW (Solar – 3,136MW & Wind – 982MW) and 3,665 MW under various stages of implementation including the present 350 MW.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 15:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS