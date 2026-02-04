Tata Power Company posted a 25 per cent YoY profit decline in the third quarter of FY26. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 771 crore in Q3 FY26. Its net profit in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 1,030 crore.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations trimmed to Rs 13,948 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 15,391 crore in the year-ago period, registering a fall of around 9.3 per cent YoY

Tata Power reported a 12 per cent YoY EBITDA growth during the December quarter. The company’s EBITDA grew to Rs 3,913 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 3,481 crore in Q3 FY25. The company’s expenses stood at Rs 13,465.06 crore as against Rs 14,249.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

“Our nine-month performance positions us strongly as we enter 2026, supported by favourable macro conditions and rising power demand from manufacturing, urbanisation, and AI-led digital infrastructure.”, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, said in a statement.

Tata Power’s net profit in the first nine months of FY26 was down 6.5 per cent on a yearly basis; however, the revenue decline rate was much lower, at 1.77 per cent YoY, during the same period.

Tata Power operational growth

The Tata Power Company, India’s largest multinational business conglomerate, owns a diversified portfolio of 16.3 GW. The company’s portfolio spans renewable and conventional energy generation, transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar cell and module manufacturing.

Tata Power’s renewable arm’s total utility-scale capacity reached 6.1 GW, comprising 4.9 GW of solar and 1.2 GW of wind. The company commissioned 919 MW of renewables, including 357 MW own projects and 562 MW of 3rd-party EPC.

“Q3 FY26 marked strong execution and all-round performance across generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, and manufacturing.”, Sinha said.

Solar module manufacturing

Tata Power said that its solar cell and module manufacturing output stood at 962 MW of cells and 990 MW of modules in Q3 FY26, with industry-leading utilisation levels and yields. Cell manufacturing capacity expansion enabled significantly higher output, supporting both internal projects and external demand, the company said.

Sinha added that Tata Power also crossed 10 GW of cumulative renewable EPC execution, delivered record solar cell and module output with industry-leading yields, scaled rooftop solar, and cumulative installations beyond 4 GWp.