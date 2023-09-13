scorecardresearch
Tata Power-DDL ties up with Utiltyx for cyber security, seamless power supply

The association is aimed at augmenting intelligent electronic device (IED) visibility, adding strength to fight cyber threats and providing credible and real-time analytics for its distribution grid.

Written by Manish Gupta
The cooperation also envisages Utiltyx to customize Tata Power-DDL's grid components to process data packets to generate actionable insights.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Utiltyx, the Indian arm of a USA-based cyber security and data analytics software company.

“The partnership aims to enhance the company’s preparedness against future threats and challenges related to cyber security,” the company, which provides electricity to over 7 million users in Delhi, said in a statement.

The partnership will help Tata Power-DDL to get real-time updates on different vulnerabilities in the cyber-physical system and a proactive AI/ML-based threat detection system will help in proactive scanning of the network for active threat detection and threat prevention.

The deployed technology discovers, enriches and co-relates the utility assets, ensures operational technology network protection and neutralizes segmentation of erroneous policies to safeguard utility assets.

“Beyond technical aspects of the partnership, our tie-up with Utiltyx is to ensure uninterrupted power supply to our consumers by predicting future power demand and mitigating risks through cutting-edge technology,” said Tata Power-DDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan.

“In an era where technological advancement and security go hand in hand, our partnership with Tata Power-DDL marks a convergence of innovation and resilience,” said Utiltyx founder and CEO Konda Ankireddyapalli.

Tata Power

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 02:00 IST

