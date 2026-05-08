Tata Power said it has expanded its clean energy partnership with Bhutan’s state-owned Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) by adding a new 404 MW hydropower project to its jointly identified pipeline, taking the total capacity under the collaboration past the 5,000 MW mark.

The two companies signed an amendment to their existing Memorandum of Understanding to include the Nyera Amari I & II Integrated Hydropower Project. With this addition, the total identified capacity under the partnership rises to 5,033 MW, up from the original 4,500 MW target set when the MoU was first signed in November 2024.

How the partnership took shape

As per the company’s filing with the NSE, Tata Power and DGPC first came together on November 19, 2024, backed by both the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India, with an agreed intent to develop at least 4,500 MW of hydropower in Bhutan.

The two companies have, however, known each other far longer; their working relationship stretches back over 15 years, beginning with the 126 MW Dagachhu Hydropower Project, which was Bhutan’s first public-private hydropower venture when it was commissioned in 2008, as per the filing.

The current portfolio now includes Khorlochhu (600 MW), Dorjilung (1,125 MW), Gongri Reservoir with Jeri Pumped Storage (2,540 MW combined), Chamkharchhu IV (364 MW), and the newly added Nyera Amari I & II (404 MW). On top of this, the two companies are also targeting 500 MW of solar PV projects in Bhutan.

“This strategic partnership is not only pivotal for advancing Bhutan’s economic growth by unlocking its vast hydropower potential but also plays a critical role in enhancing regional energy security. For India, especially during peak summer months when demand continues to reach record highs, such partnerships ensure access to reliable, clean power.” Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said

Work is already underway on two of these projects. Khorlochhu and Dorjilung together account for roughly 35% of the committed 5 GW portfolio.

The signing and who was there

As per the filing, the amendment was signed in the presence of Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay. Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, and Chhewang Rinzin, Managing Director of DGPC, formally signed the agreement. Anjali Pandey, President of Generation Business at Tata Power, and senior officials from DGPC and DHPC were also present.

“The expansion of our partnership with Tata Power to over 5000 MW hydropower portfolio marks a defining milestone in Bhutan’s clean energy journey. The inclusion of the 404 MW Nyera Amari I & II Integrated Hydropower Project, alongside key projects such as Khorlochhu (600 MW), Dorjilung (1,125 MW), Gongri Reservoir with Jeri Pumped Storage (2,540 MW), and Chamkharchhu IV (364 MW), reflects the scale and ambition of this collaboration. This partnership will play a pivotal role in unlocking Bhutan’s vast hydropower potential, supporting economic growth, and strengthening regional energy security, while reinforcing Bhutan’s position as a leading clean energy nation,” Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, MD, DGPC, said.