Beating analyst estimates, Tata Power posted a net profit (attributable to owners) of Rs 996 crore in Q4FY26. Profits were down 4.5% compared to Rs 1043 crore it posted in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year. Sequentially profits went up 29%. Analysts were expecting a profit of Rs 825 crore .

The company’s reported PAT went up 8% YOY Rs 1416 crore for Q4FY26.

The company missed analysts estimates on revenues and posted a revenue of Rs 14900 crore which was down 13% YoY as compared to Rs 17096 crore. Analysts were expecting revenues of Rs Rs 16021 crore in Q4FY26.

The company posted a 20% drop in EBITDA at Rs 2599 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to Re 3246 crore in Q4F25. EBITDA margins dropped to 17.4% in Q4FY26 as compared to 19% in Q4FY25.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power, said: “. The addition of new clean energy assets, steady progress in TBCB (Tariff Based Competitive Bidding)projects, continued improvement in Distribution businesses in Odisha, Delhi and Mumbai and strengthening of cross-border regional energy collaboration, underscore our commitment to building a more resilient energy future.”

As electricity demand continues to rise and peak requirements are projected to reach 270 GW this year, energy security and reliability remain critical priorities, Sinha said “Our focus on rooftop solar solutions, manufacturing-linked self-reliance and deeper backward integration will play a key role in enabling dependable and future-ready energy systems, driving Tata Power’s growth.”he said.

In a media call , Sinha said they will invest Rs 1000 crore in TBCB projects, Rs 500 crore in each of their distribution companies including Odisha, Mumbai, Delhi and others.

“We are very much on track (on its capex plans ) and we will be able to implement all our projects ,” he said.

Sinha said FY27 will be better than FY27. ” Not only existing projects, but new projects will also do well. Mundra will also start operating at its full capacity,” he said.

He said they are in talks with Nuclear Power Corporation or India (NPCIL) for small and medium reactors (SMR) and identified land for their nuclear projects in three states. They are currently doing geo-technical studies and within six months, they would be ready with detailed project report (DPR) , he said .

On rising coal prices , he said international coal prices have gone up by just 5% and domestic prices have not gone up much.

He said privatisation of discoms in Uttar Pradesh has gone slow due to elections in next year and by the end of this calendar year, more clarity will emerge on the privatisation of discoms in various states, he said.

The company has commissioned 2.5 GW of renewable capacity in F2Y26 including 968 MW of in-house projects and 1,484 MW of third-party projects. Company’s Renewable portfolio now stands at 11.6

GW, including under construction capacity of 5.1 GW, he said, adding 50% capacity will come up in Fy26 and remaining in FY,27.

He said their wafer and ingot plant wil start in two months.

It’s solar manufacturing arm TP Solar achieves revenue of ₹ 6,968 crore and a PAT of ₹ 857 crore in FY26 with production of 3,825 MW of modules and 3,759 MW of cells. TPREL Board approves investment of ~ ₹ 6,500 crore in a photovoltaic ingot

and wafer manufacturing facility of 10 GW in two phases of 5 GW each, the company said in a rleeae.

The board recommended a dividend of ₹ 2.50 per equity share for FY26 compared to ₹ 2.25 per equity share for FY25.