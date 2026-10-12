Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), its electric vehicle subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) and Stellantis India have signed a definitive agreement to expand their partnership into advanced vehicle technology and product development, strengthening India’s role in their global manufacturing and export operations.

Under the agreement, TMPV will provide Stellantis access to its vehicle technology and design platforms. Stellantis will use its engineering and product development capabilities in India to adapt the vehicles for more than 50 international markets, taking into account customer preferences, regulatory requirements and driving conditions.

ALSO READ Mediators making fresh bid to bridge Tata divide

The vehicles developed under the partnership will be manufactured in India at Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL), a 50:50 joint venture between TMPV and Stellantis.

The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in February 2026 to explore cooperation in manufacturing, engineering and supply chains in India and overseas. The latest agreement establishes a specific collaboration covering vehicle technology and design platforms.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer of TMPV, said the partnership with Stellantis had developed over more than two decades, supported by mutual trust and complementary strengths.

The agreement expands the relationship into advanced vehicle technology and architecture, reflecting TMPV’s capabilities in these areas, he said. It also offers an opportunity to develop vehicles in India for domestic and international customers.

Ianshu Xin, chief operating officer of Stellantis’ Asia-Pacific region, said the agreement would help the company develop competitive vehicles in India and expand exports to international markets. It would also strengthen India’s position as a key manufacturing and product development hub for Stellantis.

FIAPL operates an integrated vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon near Pune. The facility manufactures Tata Motors models, including the Nexon, Altroz and Curvv, alongside Stellantis’ Jeep Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler SUVs. The Grand Cherokee and Wrangler are also assembled from completely knocked-down kits.

The plant also manufactures engines, transmissions and electric traction motors, and exports vehicles to markets including Japan and South Africa.

Under the new agreement, Stellantis is expected to use Tata Motors’ platform for an all-new Jeep SUV for India and international markets. The proposed collaboration is expected to deepen cooperation across manufacturing, engineering and supply chains, helping both companies improve competitiveness and expand exports.