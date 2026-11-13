Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles turned red in Q2 FY27 as the auto major posted a net loss of Rs 5,531 crore against a net profit of Rs 76,170 crore in the year-ago period. The company also turned into a loss sequentially, as it posted a profit of Rs 775 crore in Q1 FY27.

Pressure from high commodity costs impacted the company’s margins on a sequential basis, it said in its exchange filing.

TMPV’s revenue from operations for the July-September quarter of FY27 jumped 33% year-on-year to Rs 96,920 crore compared to Rs 72,349 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, its topline inched up 1% against Rs 95,799 crore in the trailing quarter.

TMPV margins impacted by high commodity prices

Commenting on the quarterly results, Dhiman Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of TMPVL, said , “In Q2 FY27, TMPV continued to build on its strong momentum in the domestic business, while JLR (Jaguar Land Rover ) delivered resilient volumes despite global market-specific challenges and wind-down of previous Jaguar models.”

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However, he pointed out that adverse mix and persistent commodity pressures weighed on margins. “Both businesses remain fundamentally strong, and we stay focused on executing our medium-term priorities: driving growth through new launches, accelerating cost reductions and improving cash generation,” added Gupta.

On the operational front, the auto company’s EBITDA Margin for Q2 FY27 was 4.0%, down 180 basis points YoY, while its EBIT margin stood at 0.3%, falling 50 bps YoY.