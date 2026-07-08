Tata Group expects its automotive business, including passenger and commercial vehicles, to grow to $100 billion in the next five years. Speaking at the 81st Annual General Meeting of the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV), Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that they are targetting Rs 40,000 crore in the domestic business and about 20 billion (British) Pound for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and JLR together are targeting $60 billion in revenue over the next five years. Of this, JLR is expected to contribute $45-50 billion, while Tata Motors’ domestic passenger vehicle business is expected to contribute around $15 billion.

Tata Motors sees over $5 billion profit

He said the commercial vehicle business has a target of $40 billion, taking the group’s total automotive business to $100 billion.

“The next five years (till FY31) the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles company, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), will target a sale of $60 billion with JLR contributing about $ 45-50 billion and Tata Motors, domestic business, contributing about $15 billion,” Chandrasekaran said.

“The combined profit will be in excess of $ 5 billion,” he added.

Tata Motors targets 20% PV market share

He added that the EV market share target will be to remain at 40-45%. It is around 42% at present.

Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will keep its focus on launching aspirational products for its current consumers as “it sets sights on a 10-fold volume growth between FY20 and FY30 and command a 20% market share from the current 14.2%.”

JLR to launch several new models in H2 FY27: Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran also said Tata Motors has entered FY27 with confidence, supported by a strong pipeline of new products and powertrains across both Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and JLR.

“JLR has several product launches lined up for the second half of the year,” he added.

Important to note that JLR faced a cyber incident in FY26 that forced the company to temporarily halt production for nearly two months.

The disruption resulted in a 21% decline in JLR’s revenue from the previous year, with the company reporting revenue of nearly 23 billion British pounds.

Tata Motors PV Q4FY26

The company may announce the Q1FY27 results later this month. However, they have not released the date yet. In the previous quarter (Q4FY26), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a 31.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,878 crore.



Revenue from operations rose 7% to Rs 1.05 lakh crore, supported by a recovery in JLR production after the cyber incident and strong domestic demand.

Tata Motors PV share price

The share price of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles closed down 2.99%. The stock has declined 9.59% so far this year.