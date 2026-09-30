The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) is in the process of filing a caveat with the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra’s office following a fresh complaint by trustee Venu Srinivasan, people aware of the matter said.

The complaint, filed yesterday, alleges “illegal and irregular appointment of perpetual trustees and serious governance lapses” at the trust.

What happens after a caveat is filed?

A caveat is a filing with the concerned judicial authority that basically requests said authority to not take any action without informing the applicant and giving it a chance to say it’s piece.

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A similar caveat was also filed with the charity commissioner following complaints regarding the issue of perpetual trustees at Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and governance lapses at the trust earlier this year. The trust has also filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court following a writ petition bringing up similar concerns.

Srinivasan questions trustee appointments

Srinivasan’s complaint questions Noel Tata’s status as a perpetual trustee, the appointment of Neville Tata and his own exclusion from decision-making, and has sought a Charity Commissioner inquiry into the trust’s administration and composition.

The second issue raised by Srinivasan concerns SDTT’s involvement in Tata Sons’ commercial affairs. The complaint alleges that the Trust’s participation in transactions involving Tata Sons and attempts to influence its nominee director’s voting could breach charitable and fiduciary obligations. It seeks directions restricting such involvement and maintaining the status quo pending an inquiry.