Tata Electronics announced seven partnerships across the semiconductor value chain, including with Nexperia, Besi and Fujifilm, on the first day of Semicon India on Thursday, and is set to sign nine more agreements during the three-day conclave.

These 16 partnerships include domestic and global markets and will cover activities across Tata Electronics’ semiconductor projects in Dholera, Gujarat, and Jagiroad, Assam, CEO and MD Randhir Thakur said at the inaugural session of the event.

Semiconductor projects gain momentum

India now has 12 semiconductor factories at different stages of completion and is already exporting made-in-India chips, he said. At Tata Electronics, Thakur said there was “rapid progress” across its greenfield projects, including the Dholera fab and the packaging facility in Assam, with the projects on track to meet the commitments made to the government.

The company has created more than 150,000 direct jobs, with women accounting for 65% of its workforce, he said.

In Dholera alone, Tata Electronics has brought together more than 450 ecosystem partners spanning construction, equipment, chemicals and materials to build the fab.

Thakur also highlighted the broader expansion of India’s electronics industry, which he said has grown from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014 to more than Rs 13 lakh crore in 2026. The recently announced Semicon 2.0 policy, he said, would act as a catalyst for localisation of the semiconductor ecosystem.

“The factories we are building today will become your workplace tomorrow,” Thakur said, referring to the industry’s growing demand for skilled talent. Tata Electronics currently has 300 fresh graduates from leading Indian universities being trained at partner PSMC’s laboratory in Iowa the US, he said.

New partnerships for chip ecosystem

Of the seven partnerships announced on Thursday, Tata Electronics and Nexperia will collaborate across wafer fabrication, assembly and testing, technology and ecosystem development. It has also partnered with Fujifilm to develop the semiconductor materials ecosystem for the Dholera fab. Fujifilm plans to invest around Rs 800 crore in phases to establish a semiconductor materials plant in Dholera.

In advanced packaging, Tata Electronics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Besi to support technology readiness, equipment deployment, engineering capabilities and training at its Jagiroad facility, where it is investing $3 billion.

Tata Electronics and SCL have signed an MoU covering chip design services, technology-node enablement, supply-chain localisation and workforce skilling.

The company has also partnered with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to develop talent for semiconductor facility engineering, infrastructure systems, project management and logistics and supply-chain functions, with L&T EduTech and Jacobs Solutions participating in the skilling framework.