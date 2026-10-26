Tata Consumer Products posted a 16% year-on-year rise in its Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 469 crore, driven by volume growth in its India business. The FMCG firm had reported a net profit of Rs 404 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its bottom line advanced around 10% as compared to Ra 427 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Its revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 5,661 crore, up 14% YoY against Rs 4,966 crore reported in Q2 FY26, while topline expanded 6% from Rs 5,349 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

TPCL EBITDA rises 18% YoY to Rs 794 crore

The company’s earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) expanded 18% YoY to Rs 794 crore, as compared to Rs 675 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The Tata Group company achieved an underlying volume growth of 11% in its India Branded Business, and its ‘Growth Businesses’ registered a 40% jump in Q2, scaling up to 38% of the domestic business.

TPCL’s revenue from its salt business expanded 15% during the quarter, driven by robust volume growth. However, revenue from its tea and coffee vertical was pegged flat amid subdued demand. Revenue in this business segment also inched down marginally as the volume-value gap narrowed following pricing actions.

“We delivered our second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth in FY27, backed by strong underlying volume growth in India business. This volume-led performance, together with disciplined execution, drove 18% EBITDA growth, said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products.

He added that TPCL’s portfolio transformation continues to gain momentum; Tata Sampann and the Ready-To-Drink business delivered excellent growth. “ Our innovation momentum continues with 22 new launches in Q2 spanning key consumer trends across categories in line with our consumer-first mindset,” said D’Souza.

Tata Starbucks revenue up 15% YoY

Tata Starbucks delivered 15% YoY revenue growth, backed by strong same-store sales growth. As of September 30, its store count stood at 505 across 81 cities in India. During Q2 FY27, seven net new Starbucks stores were opened, including two Reserve stores, further strengthening the premium portfolio of Starbucks.

“We are also advancing our digital transformation agenda with AI-led initiatives across sales and operations to enhance productivity,” said TPCL’s CEO. He added that going forward, TPCL will focus on advancing the profitability of its core and growth business.

Tata Consumer Products share price

Share of Tata Consumer Products ended at Rs 936.50, down nearly 3% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by 4.7%, while over the past six months, its share price has fallen around 20%.