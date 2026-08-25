Tata Communications and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) have announced a collaboration to bring in-built 5G cellular connectivity to the newly launched Sierra.ev electric vehicle, as the two Tata Group companies look to expand their presence in software-defined vehicle technology in India. The companies made the announcement via exchange filings.

Sierra. ev 5G connectivity: How Tata Communications’ MOVE platform will work

Under the arrangement, Tata Communications’ MOVE Connected Vehicle Platform will be integrated with N.IO, Sierra.ev’s software-defined vehicle platform. The companies said the tie-up aims to support connected vehicle capabilities and AI-enabled applications in the car.

ALSO READ Google Trends: Why Tata Group is among the most searched business groups in August

“Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has consistently set benchmarks for innovation in the automotive industry, and we are excited to collaborate on the launch of the Sierra.ev,” Vivek Manglik, Executive Vice President, Interaction Fabric, Tata Communications, said. “As vehicles evolve into intelligent ecosystems that enable a growing range of services and applications, the underlying digital fabric will be central to fostering innovation and scaling new capabilities. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to shaping a smarter mobility experience that will securely enhance convenience and personalisation,” he added.

According to the companies, the platform will support in-vehicle content streaming, over-the-air software updates, and optional subscription packs for customers. It will also be used for functions such as emergency calls, remote support and remote vehicle diagnostics, the companies said.

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the arrangement or the scale of the rollout beyond the Sierra.ev.

“As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, highly intuitive digital connectivity and services will play a central role in shaping customer experiences. The Sierra.ev marks an important step in this evolution, and our collaboration with Tata Communications provides the robust digital backbone required to deliver seamless connectivity, continuous innovation, and enhanced in-vehicle experiences,” Sven Patuschka, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said. “Together, we are enabling technologies that allow vehicles to adapt, improve, and deliver greater value throughout their lifecycle,” Patuschka added.

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is a Tata Group company that provides digital infrastructure and connectivity services to enterprises across 190 countries and territories. Its offerings span core and next-generation connectivity, cloud hosting, collaboration tools, security solutions and media services. The company counts 300 of the Fortune 500 companies among its customers and says it connects businesses to 80% of the world’s cloud providers. Tata Communications is listed on the NSE and BSE, and is part of the broader Tata Group, whose businesses span sectors including automobiles, steel, hospitality and information technology.

Tata Communications, Tata Motors stock price

Tata Communications share price has been down 1.73% in the past month. Over the past one year, Tata Communications’ share price has been up 6.9%.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ share price has been down 4.59% in the past month. Tata Motors had demerged its commercial vehicle business from the joint entity into a separate entity, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (stock listed as Tata Motors), in October 2025, with a 1:1 stock split.