The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed MoUs for 97 projects across automotive, renewable energy, life sciences, electronics, R&D and data centres, involving investments of ₹67,542 crore and creating employment opportunities for more than one lakh people.

The Vetri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026, presided over by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, marks the first major investment drive since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government came to power three months ago.

Industries Minister S Keerthana said Tamil Nadu was targeting becoming a US$1.5-trillion economy by 2036. She said the state’s cumulative investment commitments during the first 100 days of the TVK government would cross ₹1 lakh crore through 104 MoUs, generating 1,21,788 direct and indirect jobs.

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The investment commitments include a mix of greenfield and brownfield projects. Sector-wise data centres accounted for the largest share of investment commitments at ₹26,417 crore, followed by automotive at ₹17,073 crore and renewable energy at ₹15,787 crore.

Critical engineering projects attracted commitments worth ₹9,525 crore, while multisector projects accounted for ₹8,010 crore. The textile sector attracted commitments worth ₹7,871 crore, with the projects expected to create 24,876 jobs.

Among the marquee investors, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, the maker of BharatBenz trucks and buses, announced an additional investment of approximately ₹4,000 crore. The investment will take DICV’s cumulative investment in India to more than ₹14,500 crore.

The Hinduja Group announced plans to invest ₹2,500 crore across its businesses, including renewable energy, electric mobility, automotive, financial services, energy, battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility solutions. Ashok Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (India), said, “Our ₹2,500 crore commitment is a statement of our confidence in Tamil Nadu and our desire to participate in its next phase of growth.”

Titan Company will invest ₹1,000 crore in Hosur to expand facilities for premium watches, jewellery and automation equipment for its electronics business, creating 1,200 jobs. Lucas TVS, a homegrown automotive and EV components major, will invest ₹2,500 crore across multiple facilities in Hosur.

Australia’s AVID Group, a mining and infrastructure conglomerate, has proposed an investment of approximately ₹15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next five years, with an initial MoU worth ₹7,000 crore, making it one of the largest multi-sector FDI commitments at the conclave.

A total of 30 foreign-headquartered projects represent ₹22,268 crore in FDI commitments and are expected to generate 38,357 jobs. The investments come from 16 source countries, including Australia, Germany, Japan, France, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States.

Saint-Gobain, the world’s largest glass manufacturer, will invest ₹2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu through a new greenfield plant in Krishnagiri and an expansion in Kanchipuram.

In the energy sector, Vikram Solar will commence operations at Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli with an investment of ₹1,300 crore, creating 800 jobs in solar PV module manufacturing. Phoenix Kothari will invest ₹1,000 crore in Ramanathapuram to set up a footwear manufacturing facility, marking one of the biggest investments in the region.