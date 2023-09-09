scorecardresearch
Swiggy’s ex-CTO Dale Vaz secures funding for wealthtech startup

According to media reports, Vaz has been looking at raising anywhere between $7-10 million for his startup venture.

Written by FE Bureau
Although Vaz did not reveal much about his startup in the social post, the website for the company suggests that it will focus on online trading. (IE)

Former chief technology officer (CTO) of Swiggy, Dale Vaz on Friday annouced that he has secured seed funding for his wealthtech startup, Aaritya Tech. The round was led by Accel and Elevation Capital.

“I am grateful and humbled to announce that we closed VC seed funding for Aaritya Tech, with both Accel and Elevation Capital coming onboard,” Vaz said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I had the good fortune of working with Accel and Elevation Capital during my time at Swiggy, and I am excited to continue this partnership with Aaritya Tech,” he added.

Vaz also said that an angel allocation will be finalised and closed soon for the wealthtech startup. Now, that the funding is secured, we are looking to hire growth, marketing, and engineering professinals to build the product.

According to media reports, Vaz has been looking at raising anywhere between $7-10 million for his startup venture. Although Vaz did not reveal much about his startup in the social post, the website for the company suggests that it will focus on online trading.

Vaz is entering into his entrepreneurial journey with over twenty years of working experience. His last role saw him associate with Swiggy, where he joined in 2018 as head of engineering and data science before taking on the role of chief technology officer in 2020. He made his exit from Swiggy in May this year. Prior to Swiggy, Vaz spent over 10 years at Amazon in multiple senior positions. He started his career as a software engineer with Infosys, where he sent over 6 years.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 00:05 IST

