Food delivery platform Swiggy has raised the platform fee it charges customers to Rs 17.58 per order inclusive of taxes, matching a similar increase by rival Zomato earlier this week, according to information on the company’s app. The fee applies even to paying Swiggy One members.

Swiggy’s platform fee had stood at Rs 14.99 per order inclusive of taxes until the latest revision. Zomato had raised its pre-GST platform fee by Rs 2.40, or roughly 19%, to Rs 14.90 per order on March 20 — taking the post-tax charge to Rs 17.58, applicable to both non-subscribers and subscribers as well.

Swiggy has now moved to the same level, continuing a long-established pattern of the two players mirroring each other on platform fee changes.

Second increase in six months

The hike marks the second increase in six months. Financial Express had reported in September 2025 that Zomato and Swiggy were testing higher platform fees in select cities — Rs 12 for Zomato and Rs 12.70 for Swiggy, up from the flat Rs 10 both had charged since October 2024.

Those charges, initially positioned as demand-linked experiments during peak festive periods such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Independence Day, were eventually made permanent, following a pattern the two firms have repeated since the levy was first introduced.

The increase comes as competition in food delivery is set to intensify. Urban mobility startup Rapido recently launched its food delivery service Ownly in Bengaluru, promising zero platform fees and no additional charges to customers or restaurants beyond the delivery fee. The positioning directly challenges the fee-heavy model both Zomato and Swiggy have built over the years.

Rise in platform fees

Platform fees have risen sharply since Swiggy first introduced the charge at Rs 2 in April 2023. Zomato followed with Rs 3 in August that year. By October 2024, both had taken the fee to Rs 10. At current levels, the fee has risen nearly ninefold from Swiggy’s first iteration.

Restaurants have broadly supported the shift, arguing that making customers share a portion of platform costs helps ease commission rates that can run as high as 30-40% of order value when payment and promotional charges are included.

Swiggy did not respond to requests for comment till the time of going to press.