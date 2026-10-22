Swiggy has reported a net loss of Rs 922 crore in Q2FY27. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,092 crore in Q2FY26 and a loss of Rs 791 crore in Q1FY27.

Swiggy’s revenue stood at Rs 7,571 crore in Q2FY27, up 36.14% from Rs 5,561 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Swiggy’s revenue rose 11.14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Swiggy sees accelerated quick commerce growth

“Our Food delivery business delivered its highest ever profits and margins while we continue to unlock new category growth through Toing, our standalone offering for affordable meals. In quick commerce, we delivered accelerated growth as guided and obtained necessary approvals to qualify as an Indian owned and controlled company – an important milestone for the business with the transition underway. As we shared at our Capital Markets Day, we believe that differentiation will decide winners with speed and selection becoming table stakes,” said Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO of Swiggy

“We see assortment as a curation game rather than a volume game, and our aim is to enable consumers to buy better, not just offer more,” Majety added.

Food delivery business sees strong growth

Swiggy’s food delivery business reported an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 341 crore in Q2, up Rs 101 crore year-on-year (YoY), with its adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 3.4% of Gross Order Value (GOV).

Swiggy’s food delivery GOV increased 17.7% YoY and 5.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 10,054 crore. Monthly transacting users (MTUs) grew 15.2% YoY to 19.8 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 58 basis points YoY to 3.4% of GOV.

The company’s affordable food delivery platform, Toing, is now available in more than 50 cities. Swiggy said two out of three new users on the platform were new to the food delivery category. The platform’s high order volumes are also helping restaurant partners achieve better economies of scale.

Swiggy said Toing’s growth could help the combined food delivery marketplace of Swiggy and Toing achieve growth of 25-30%.

Instamart expands store network

Swiggy’s quick commerce business, Instamart, continued to expand its operations. Its net order value (NOV) grew 31.4% YoY and 13.4% QoQ to Rs 6,954 crore, according to the detailed quarterly update.

Instamart added 69 dark stores during the quarter, matching the total number of stores added over the previous three quarters. This took its total store count to 1,240, covering 5.2 million square feet, up 13.3% YoY.

The business reported a contribution margin of -1% of GOV, an improvement of 157 basis points YoY but a decline of 82 basis points QoQ. Its adjusted EBITDA margin improved slightly to -9.7% from -9.8% in Q1 FY27. Instamart reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 895 crore for the quarter.