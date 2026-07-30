Swiggy’s Q1FY27 net loss narrows to Rs 791 crore from Rs 1,197 crore loss reported a year ago in Q1FY26. In the previous quarter Q4FY26, the company had reported loss of Rs 800 crore.

Swiggy’s revenue rises 28.66% year-on-year to Rs 6,812 crore in Q1FY27, up from Rs 4,961 crore reported in Q1FY26

On sequential basis, revenue rises 6.30% from Rs 6,383 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Food delivery business stays strong

Swiggy’s food delivery gross order value (GOV) rose 17.4% YoY to Rs 9,490 crore during the June quarter. The company said the growth would have been around 18% if not for restaurant-led order cancellations caused by LPG supply disruptions early in the quarter.

Monthly transacting users (MTUs) in the food delivery business increased 17.8% YoY to 19.2 million.

The segment’s adjusted EBITDA rose by Rs 100 crore from a year ago to Rs 292 crore. Its adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 3.1%, up 70 basis points from last year.

Instamart narrows losses

Swiggy’s quick commerce business Instamart reported a 39.8% YoY increase in GOV to Rs 7,907 crore.

The company said Instamart achieved contribution break-even in May 2026, in line with the target it had set a year ago. Its contribution margin improved to negative 0.2% from a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to negative 9.8% from negative 10.9% in the previous quarter.

Instamart’s adjusted EBITDA losses reduced by Rs 80 crore sequentially. However, the business reported an overall loss of Rs 778 crore during the quarter.

Swiggy added 28 net dark stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 1,171 stores across 131 cities.

Out-of-home business grows

Swiggy’s out-of-home (OOH) business continued its profitable growth. GOV increased 44.8% YoY, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 0.9% of GOV.

The company’s budget food delivery service, Toing, expanded to 50 cities. Swiggy said two out of every three new users on the platform were either new to the category or dormant users.

Overall platform monthly transacting users grew 27.4% YoY to 27.5 million.

Management commentary

Commenting on the results, Sriharsha Majety, MD and Group CEO of Swiggy, said, “Food delivery economics continue to strengthen as we innovate across affordability and consumer propositions to broaden adoption and unlock the next 100 million users in the category. Out-of-home consumption remains a profitable, fast-growing part of our business, making meaningful progress.”

“In quick commerce, we delivered contribution breakeven exactly as we guided a year ago—a milestone that marks a real inflection point for the business. As base-level assortment in quick commerce becomes increasingly commoditized, we believe our differentiated assortment strategy will be the engine for our next phase of growth, with further EBITDA improvement driven by scale-led efficiencies,” he added.