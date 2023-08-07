Swan Energy gets 45-day extension to pay first instalment for R-Naval

Swan Energy and Hazel Mercantile, the successful resolution applicants for Reliance Naval and Engineering (R-Naval), have received a 45-day extension to pay the upfront money, after the extended July 23 deadline expired.

The bankruptcy court hearing the petition last week had provided the consortium an extension. A written order of the same is awaited, legal sources, who were briefed on the matter, said.

Earlier, the firm had sought another two months’ extension for the payment of the dues. On their part, the lenders and the Committee of Creditors (CoC) were ready to provide another 30-45 days’ extension.

The case was heard by the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Ahmedabad bench. A written order is awaited, they added.

The successful resolution applicants were to pay the first installment of about Rs 260 crore by July 23. This is the second deadline the applicants have breached, the earlier one on March 23.

In 2022, Hazel Mercantile, in partnership with Swan Energy, emerged as the winner to acquire debt-laden R-Naval with 95% of the CoC approving its resolution plan. The lenders had also issued a letter of intent terming it the winning bidder.

In its resolution plan, Swan Energy had offered Rs 2,000 crore, of which Rs 260 crore would be paid upfront, and the rest over a five-year period.

SKIL Infrastructure, promoted by industrialist Nikhil Gandhi, was the original promoter of Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering, which was sold to the Reliance ADA Group in 2015 and then renamed as R-Naval.