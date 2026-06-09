Country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, has introduced a price protection scheme for buyers of its entry-level models—Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR—ensuring that bookings made until June 14 are protected from the price hike that came into effect on June 1.

In May-end the company announced a price hike of up to ₹30,000 across its model range from June, citing higher input costs. According to the automaker, inflationary pressures arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia have driven up prices of key commodities such as steel, aluminium and platinum group metals used in vehicle manufacturing.

The decision to offer temporary price protection follows feedback from dealers and customers seeking relief for small-car buyers, as demand in the entry-level segment continues to recover strongly after last year’s GST reduction.

“We have received feedback from customers and dealers seeking price protection to provide relief to small-car buyers,” Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer – marketing and sales – at Maruti Suzuki, said on the sidelines of the company’s flex-fuel vehicle launch.

Industry observers believe the scheme could provide an additional boost to entry-level car sales, although it may exert some pressure on the company’s margins by absorbing potential cost increases during the protection period.

In April, Maruti partnered with AU Small Finance Bank to launch a financing initiative aimed at improving affordability for first-time buyers of the WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso and Alto K10. Under the programme, customers can deposit an amount equivalent to their prospective monthly loan instalment into a recurring deposit account. The accumulated savings can then be used as a down payment after three to six months toward the purchase of a new vehicle.

Price increases in the small-car segment risk eroding some of the affordability gains that followed the GST cuts announced in September last year. Demand for Maruti’s entry-level models has surged since then, although the company has faced challenges in meeting orders because of production constraints.

The situation has improved following the commissioning of a new production line at Maruti Suzuki’s Kharkhoda facility in April, helping the company address supply constraints amid rising demand.

Sales of entry-level mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, surged 147% year-on-year to 32,341 units during April and May, compared with 13,108 units in the corresponding period last year. The compact and mid-size segment, which includes models such as the Celerio, WagonR, Baleno and Dzire, recorded a 31% increase in sales to 162,214 units from 123,872 units a year earlier.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki’s domestic passenger vehicle sales rose nearly 38% year-on-year to 378,041 units during the two-month period, up from 274,666 units in the same period last year.

The latest price protection initiative is aimed at sustaining the recovery in the entry-level car segment and preserving the affordability gains that have helped drive demand over the past several months.