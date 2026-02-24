As part of recently announced Suzlon 2.0 vision, the company plans to diversify its portfolio across wind, solar, BESS (battery energy storage systems, new emerging technologies and diversified business models to offer integrated solutions to its customers.

The company has now formed a new leadership and organizational architecture in support of this vision. This new architecture will see the group executive council as a strategic body set up to steer the group’s long-term and medium-term growth agenda.

An executive management council led by the group CEO was also formed to lead impactful transformation and sustainable growth of the group’s businesses, it said.

What did the company say?

The company said as part of the GEC, J P Chalasani will work closely with the chairman & managing director and executive vice chairman in shaping and driving key strategic initiatives across the group.”

He will continue to play a pivotal role in mentoring the senior leadership through his deep sectoral knowledge and insights, maintaining long-term strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, as well as incubating and operationalizing new business opportunities,” the company said.

Kapur’s profile

The company said it has appointed Ajay Kapur appointed as chief executive officer. With over 36 years of experience, Kapoor’s last position was that of managing director of Ambuja Cements Lim. At Suzlon, Ajay will report to Vinod Tanti, the CMD of the company Suzlon’s stock ended at Rs 44.14, 0.23% higher than Monday’s close.