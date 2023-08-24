Suzlon Group bags order for 31.5 MW wind power project from Integrum Energy Infrastructure

Suzlon Group on Thursday announced a new order win for the development of a 31.5 MW wind power project for Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited. “Suzlon will install 15 units of their S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra and Karnataka,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The project is expected to be commissioned in May 2024. It said that the project size can provide electricity to ~20 thousand households and curb ~0.81 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The scope of the project encompasses supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will offer post‐commissioning operation and maintenance services.

“The Power generated from this project will be used for captive consumption, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Suzlon is committed to building a sustainable India by powering the domestic economy with green energy,” said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

“At Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited, we are committed to shaping a sustainable and carbon neutral India. We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider with reliable technology and a great track record in India. We look forward to creating many landmark renewable energy projects in the future with a focus on increasing adoption of renewable energy in India,” said Anand Lahoti, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited.

Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements.