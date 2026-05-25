Suzlon Energy reported a 5.74% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs from Rs 1,182.22 crore reported in Q4FY25.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,468.06 crore in Q4FY26, up 44.91% from Rs 3,773.54 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On sequential basis the company reported a rise in its net profit from 445.28 crore reported in Q3FY26. Revenue rose 29.32% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Suzlon Energy FY26 highlights

For the full financial year, Suzlon Energy came at Rs 3,163.39 crore from Rs 2,071.63 crore reported in FY25. FY26 revenue stood at Rs 16,679.11 crore.

The company said EBITDA for FY26 rose 63% year-on-year to Rs 3,022 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 18.1%.

Record deliveries and strong order book

Suzlon said it achieved its highest-ever annual deliveries in India at 2,456 MW during FY26. Quarterly deliveries also touched a record 830 MW in Q4 FY26.

The company’s order book stood at around 5.9 GW at the end of March 2026. Suzlon said 66% of the orders came from public sector undertakings (PSUs) and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

Suzlon also said its S144 wind turbine platform has emerged as the industry’s dominant product with cumulative order intake of around 9 GW.

Management sees strong renewable energy demand

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said the world has entered the “age of electricity” where energy security is driving faster adoption of renewable energy. “The world has entered the age of electricity where energy security is accelerating the shift towards renewables driven by domestic energy availability,” Tanti said.

He added that India is witnessing strong growth in peak power demand, increasing the strategic importance of wind energy.

Ajay Kapur, CEO of Suzlon Group, said the company’s healthy order book provides strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters. “We are happy to deliver highest-ever India annual deliveries at approximately 2.5 GW in FY26, reflecting strong execution across the business,” Kapur said.

Rahul Jain, CFO of Suzlon Group, said the company maintained a healthy balance sheet and ended FY26 with a net cash position of Rs 2,384 crore. “Our strong balance sheet and consistent quarterly performance continue to reinforce stakeholder and market confidence in Suzlon’s growth journey,” Jain said.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Group is a global renewable energy solutions provider with 21.7 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

Suzlon Energy Limited has an installed base of over 15.7 GW in India, along with an additional nearly 6 GW installed outside India. Its portfolio includes advanced wind turbine models in the 2.x MW to 6.x MW series.