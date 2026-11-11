A pickup in diamond orders ahead of the Christmas season and expectations of sustained foreign demand have prompted Surat’s diamond polishing units to sharply curtail their annual Diwali vacation to around 15 days this year. This marks a significant turnaround from the extended breaks of nearly a month or more over the past two years, when weak demand and falling polished diamond prices had forced manufacturers to scale back operations or shut units for prolonged periods.

Though industry insiders are non-committal on the order values, manufacturers reportedly received orders for the Christmas season, traditionally an important period for diamond-studded jewellery sales in key markets such as the US and Europe. The lead time involved in cutting, polishing and shipping diamonds has also meant that units cannot afford an extended closure if they are to meet buyers’ delivery requirements.

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Haresh Narola, a Surat-based lab-grown diamond merchant, said the industry was expecting good demand after reopening. “People have been buying lab-grown diamonds as they love to wear diamonds. This is the first time since Covid that we will see such a short vacation,” he said, adding that a few units are giving incentives to those joining early.

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The change in the vacation schedule comes against the backdrop of a prolonged downturn in the diamond trade. Surat, which processes about 90% of the world’s diamonds, had seen manufacturers curtail production, reduce working days and, in some cases, keep units shut for extended periods as demand weakened.

The slowdown was particularly pronounced in natural diamonds. Uncertainty in key consuming markets, subdued buying in China and changing consumer preferences affected the movement of polished diamonds. The rapid expansion of lab-grown diamonds added another layer of pressure, with falling prices and excess production affecting margins across the segment.

However, the latest export figures indicate an improvement in volumes and demand in certain segments. According to the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), India’s polished lab-grown diamond exports rose 17.08% in dollar terms to $685.10 million during April-September 2026, against $585.14 million in the corresponding period last year. September exports alone increased 40.72% year-on-year to $151.43 million.

The natural diamond segment has also shown signs of improvement in volumes, although value realisations remain under pressure. Cut and polished diamond export volumes increased 4.64% to 83.98 lakh carats during April-September 2026, compared with 80.26 lakh carats a year earlier. However, exports declined 6.96% in dollar terms to $5.81 billion. In September, exports stood at $1,293.30 million, down 5.44% year-on-year.

GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali told FE that the decline in export value of natural diamonds was showing signs of tapering, while prices had started recovering in recent months. He attributed the improved export outlook partly to better market access through India’s Free Trade Agreements and the reduction in US tariffs. India’s skilled workforce, technology, design capabilities and manufacturing scale were also helping it benefit as global buyers diversified their sourcing networks, he said.

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The Council also pointed to growth in value-added jewellery exports. Studded gold jewellery exports increased 31.31% in dollar terms to $3.69 billion during April-September 2026, reflecting the industry’s increasing focus on finished jewellery rather than exports of loose stones alone.

The pickup in lab-grown diamond sales is also translating into better business for manufacturers. Babubhai Vaghani, president of the Lab Grown Diamonds Association, said sales in the segment were seeing an upswing. His unit, which employs 400 workers, has seen demand over the past couple of months and the coming months increase twofold compared with the corresponding period last financial year.

For workers, the shorter vacation and improved order position offer some relief after an extended period of uncertainty. Bhavesh Tank, vice-president of Gujarat Diamond Workers’ Union, said the development was a healthy sign for diamond artisans.